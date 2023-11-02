Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) has an open roster spot. Two-time major champion -- and one of the earliest players to commit to TGL -- Jon Rahm has backed out of the simulator league that is set to begin Jan. 9, 2024. The Spaniard was part of the first round of signings as he and Justin Thomas were the first two players to sign up in November 2022.

"I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season," Rahm posted on social media. "While I still think it's a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can't offer. Best of luck to everyone involved and may the best team win!"

Rahm's departure comes on the heels of TGL announcing its rules and match format for the season. The league continues to roll out franchise ownership groups and team branding as the date of the first match approaches. TGL will also need to find a 24th player to round out the six teams of four PGA Tour players with Rahm now out of the picture.

TGL is working with players and player management when it comes to rostering players on certain teams with the goal of making the TGL schedule complementary to their respective PGA Tour schedules. All TGL matches will be held at the newly built SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with the first two matches being held on Tuesday nights before the remainder of the season takes place on Mondays.

"Jon is one of the most talented players in the game and we will miss him during the inaugural TGL season," said TGL in a statement. "We understand that players have to balance a lot of different facets of their professional and personal lives and respect Jon's choice and wish him well. TGL will name a new player to fill the 24-player roster soon."