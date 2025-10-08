Jon Rahm has accomplished just about everything in the world of golf. Twice a major champion while also standing as a winner around the world, the fiery Spaniard admitted ahead of this week's Open de Espana on the DP World Tour that none of those weeks were as difficult as the one he experienced at Bethpage Black as a member of the visiting European Ryder Cup team.

"That week in New York was mentally the toughest week of my career, but at the same time, it was the most fun I've had," Rahm said. "What happened there during those three days was something inhospitable. At times I couldn't believe it."

Since Europe's 15 to 13 victory at the 2025 Ryder Cup, PGA of America officials have issued apologies to the Europeans for the environment in Long Island. Many believe the actions of spectators crossed the line at various points of the competition and players such as Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick voiced criticism towards PGA of America leadership who at one point compared the fans to those at youth soccer games.

"With alcohol being sold by 9 a.m., things were already out of control. You could compare it to soccer, but then you have the noise of 50,000 people and you don't actually hear what each person is saying," Rahm continued. "In my case, every step I took I could hear everything."

Rahm experienced another solid Ryder Cup showing at Bethpage Black where he collected a 3-2-0 record. The former world No. 1 went 2-0-0 in foursomes alongside his LIV Golf teammate Hatton and improved the duo's record to 4-0-0 in that format and 4-0-1 overall across their four Ryder Cups together.

Where Rahm did fall short was against another two-time major champion in Xander Schauffele, who was responsible for both of Rahm's defeats. The world No. 4 teamed up with J.J. Spaun on Saturday afternoon to defeat Rahm and Sepp Straka in four-ball before Schauffele made mincemeat of Rahm on Sunday to the tune of 4&3.

While the two are not playing in the same tournament this week, Schauffele stepped to the microphone ahead of the PGA Tour's annual stop on the PGA Tour at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. The soft-spoken right hander admitted he heard what was being hurled at his European counterparts and even contended that he too was on the receiving end of some New York jeers.

"It's a tough thing. I've heard several things about a few of the things that were said," Schauffele said. "The guys I played with, Hovland and Bob the first day, or against, sorry, and then Jon and Sepp, I played Jon in individuals and then Jon and Tyrrell again I believe. Yeah, there were some unsavory things said at certain times.

"You know, I really wish we could have played better to have them cheer for us a bit more. New York's a tough place to play for anyone. I even got a few comments to play better. I'm not taking much personally when it comes to sort of what fans say."