Jon Rahm may not have entered the winner's circle in 2025, but he nevertheless finished atop the leaderboard in one place where it mattered: LIV Golf's season-long race. For the second straight year, the two-time major champion claimed LIV Golf's individual crown, usurping Joaquín Niemann in the season finale to win the title.

The Spaniard fired a final-round 60 at LIV Golf Indianapolis to post the clubhouse lead and secure the accolade before Niemann's teammate, Sebastián Muñoz, tied him with a clutch putt on his final hole. Muñoz went onto win the tournament on the first playoff hole, but by then, Rahm had already accumulated the necessary points to top the Torque captain.

After capturing eight top-10 finishes in his first nine starts of the season, Rahm caught fire to end his sophomore campaign on LIV Golf. He fell by one stroke to Talor Gooch in his home country at LIV Golf Andalucia before a top-five effort in the United Kingdom and another runner-up rally in Chicago.

All in, Rahm's 2025 résumé on LIV Golf featured four runner-ups, eight other top 10 results and a T11 at LIV Golf Dallas, the only tournament across his two seasons on LIV Golf in which he failed to finish inside the top 10.

Meanwhile, Niemann will feel like he let one get away given the amount of winning the Chilean did in 2025. The wiry right hander entered the winner's circle five times on LIV Golf in 2025 and led the season-long race for the majority of the year. He finished T4 at LIV Golf Indianapolis, but that marked his only other top 10 on the circuit in the eight tournaments that he did not raise the individual trophy.

"It was quite a show by Jon. I obviously played with him today, and I knew it was going to be a good battle," Niemann said. "It was going to be a long day. I knew I needed to play well. I knew Jon was playing amazing golf lately. We all know how good of a player he is, and yeah, he played amazing. I feel like he didn't miss many shots, made a lot of putts, left his ball close to the hole pretty much every time.

"I played good. I started playing my best golf on the back nine, which I'm proud of it, but at the end of the day, the putts didn't drop, and it wasn't enough. Yeah, it's kind of hard to swallow. But at the end of the day, I think it is what it is. I feel like it's going to put something inside me to kind of work harder and try to be in this situation again next year and make it different."