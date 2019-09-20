Jon Rahm looking to cap underrated summer with big win at 2019 BMW PGA Championship

Jon Rahm has had a big-time summer, but you may not have noticed. Rahm is trying to punctuate his immense run around the globe by winning the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, this week in England. He co-leads after 18 holes with Englishman Danny Willett.

The fall equinox happens this upcoming Monday, which means there's a perfect amount of time for Rahm to add a capper to what has been an amazing three-month run. Here are his finishes dating back to the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in June.

U.S. Open: T3

Andalucia Masters: T2

Irish Open: 1

Open Championship: T11

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: 7

Northern Trust: T3

BMW Championship: T5

Tour Championship: T13

That's an elite clip, and he can add to it his fifth European Tour victory (all in the last three years) if he holds on at Wentworth over the weekend. Rahm opened 66-67 to get to 11 under and that tie with Willett. He closed with an eagle on Friday afternoon to grab the latest tee time on Saturday in his first BMW PGA Championship.

"I think it's a great golf course," Rahm said. "That's why I love coming back to Europe to play these traditional-style golf courses, where they are not long, on paper. Ideally, they are not overly complicated but things can get difficult for a player real quick. They make you think about it. You can be as aggressive or as conservative as you want off the tee and make it fun that way.

"I've been having a lot of fun playing this golf course, and I think it shows. It's also a special place. I think we can all tell it's a special event, a lot of history."

Rahm has been having a special season that's flown under the radar. You could make the case for Rahm (and a handful of others) as a top-five (or even top-three) player in the world right now, even if he doesn't have all the trophies to prove it. For whatever reason, he continually flies under the radar as one of golf's elite. A win this weekend could be a reminder of his place within the current hierarchy.