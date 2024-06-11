Jon Rahm announced Tuesday that he has withdrawn from the 2024 U.S. Open due to a lingering foot injury. Dealing with what he called a lesion turned infection between his fourth and fifth toes on his left foot, the 2021 champion wore a flip flop into the press center earlier in the day on Tuesday and admitted he was less than 100%. He ultimately pulled his name out of the competition later in the afternoon.

"After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health to withdraw from this week's U.S. Open Championship," Rahm posted on social media. "To say I'm disappointed is a massive understatement! I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I'm sure will be an amazing championship! Hopefully I'll be back in action sooner than later!"

Rahm has experienced a solid first season on the LIV Golf tour with seven top 10s in eight tournaments. While he has racked up high finishes on the 54-hole circuit, the two-time major champion has fallen flat across the first two majors of the season. Finishing T45 in his Masters defense, Rahm disappointed at last month's PGA Championship and missed the weekend entirely.

The Spaniard's early exit put an end to the longest active made-cut streak in majors at 18 as he did not earn a weekend tee time for the first time since the 2019 PGA Championship. If there was a championship for Rahm to turn things around, even while dealing with a foot injury, one would have to imagine it would have been the U.S. Open where he has not only won but finished inside the top 25 in the last five playings. Unfortunately, Rahm will not have that chance.

"We've been trying to figure it out because I think that the closest term would be a lesion on the skin," Rahm said. "If I were to show you, it's a little low in between my pinky toe and the next toe. I don't know how or what happened, but it got infected. The pain was high. On the Saturday round, Saturday morning, I did get a shot to numb the area. It was supposed to last the whole round, and by my second hole, I was in pain already.

"The infection was the worrisome part. The infection is now controlled, but there's still swelling and there's still pain. There's a reason I walked out here in a shoe and a flip-flop, trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible. But I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast."