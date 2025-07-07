When The Open Championship begins on July 17, 2017 champion Jordan Spieth will be among those competing to win the coveted Claret Jug. Spieth, who recently had to withdraw from the Travelers Championship due to injury, has confirmed that he will play in the final major tournament of the 2025 season.

The 31-year-old, three-time major winner said that he is healthy while detailing the injury that led to the first withdrawal of his career in 297 PGA Tour starts. Spieth had previously said that he woke up feeling a pain in his neck on the morning on the first day of the Travelers Championship. He tried to play through the pain but ultimately withdrew after his tee shot on the 13th hole.

"It was a weird neck spasm thing that just came up and I couldn't get through the round," Spieth said on "Up & Adams." "It was a strange deal. I've got a good team here that I work with. I knew it was gonna be short lived, and it was only kind of a few days.

"I've been back to full strength, getting ready for The Open Championship next week, our last major of the year, and then we have our playoffs after that. So a lot of big events left, but yeah, I have no restrictions, which is great."

Injuries have plagued the world's former No. 1 ranked golfer for the past several years. Late last summer, Spieth underwent surgery to resolve a nagging wrist injury that initially started bothering him way back in 2017.

With that injury finally behind him, Spieth had been enjoying a solid season prior to his WD at the Travelers. Of his 16 starts this season, he has finished in the top-20 seven times. He also has two top-five finishes that include his fourth place finish at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, an event that was won by fellow Texan Scottie Scheffler.

Spieth, who remains in pursuit of his first major since he won The Open eight years ago, finished T14 at the Masters, missed the cut at the PGA Championship and T23 at the U.S. Open.

Spieth's arrival at The Open may be delayed as he and his wife Annie are expecting their child child any day now.

"I'll be a little bit of a late arrival, but I'll be there," Spieth said. "Luckily, I've played The Open at this course in Northern Ireland six years ago now, so I won't feel like I have to learn a new place. Yeah, just trying to get all the work in before the baby comes, make sure everybody is good, and then I'll head overseas."

Spieth alluded to this being the second time that he will play The Open at Royal Potrush. The last time The Open was played here (in 2019), Spieth finished T20 behind champion Shane Lowry.