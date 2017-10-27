Jordan Spieth admits former President Barack Obama recently beat him at golf

Jordan Spieth recently played golf with Barack Obama and Stephen Curry in Dallas, and he went on the "Late Late Show with James Corden" to discuss what sounds like one of the more fun rounds of golf he'll play this entire year.

Spieth said the former president joked with him about ... aliens?

"He was incredibly cool," Spieth said of Obama. "Like I would expect any former president ... one of the highlights would be once your presidency is over you can kind of mess with everybody."

Spieth also said that Obama told him he didn't know how front-facing the president would have to be not to the United States, but rather to the rest of the world. How you have to respond to people in Europe, Asia and elsewhere. Then eventually after a long spiel, he dropped this gem on him: "You won't believe what the aliens look like."

Spieth joked that he wouldn't sleep for a week.

"What a neat experience it was, he couldn't have been kinder," Spieth said. He also noted that he was on the losing side of the matchup.

"You can't lose to him or else he's going to go tell people, 'Hey I beat Jordan when we played,'" Spieth said. The match came down to the last hole where Obama hit a 10-foot double breaker in front of a small crowd that had gathered.

"He said, 'When there's a crowd on the last hole, I never miss.'"