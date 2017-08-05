Jordan Spieth and Jason Day impressed with Steph Curry's pro golf debut

Steph Curry shot back-to-back 74s at the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour on Thursday and Friday, which doesn't sound that impressive until you remember that Curry is not a golfer and beat three other professionals in the field.

It was enough to raise the eyebrows of his pal Jordan Spieth as well as a few other pros playing the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

"I think he certainly beat most everybody's expectations but I don't think that really surprised him," fellow Under Armour athlete Spieth said. "It was pretty cool, really cool to see.

"You see him fist pumping out there and just him talking about how nervous he was when he heard his name called. It just makes us feel a little better when sometimes some of the stuff he does looks like a robot, not exactly human."

Curry also execute a Spieth special when he told his caddie "go get that" after a birdie. It was reminiscent of Spieth at The Open Championship when he made an eagle to nearly touch off his third major.

"I think it's pretty special for a two-time MVP to be able to shoot 74 at a pro event and beat other pros," said major winner Jason Day. "I mean, we play our whole lives and the guy plays basketball and he beats some of the pros. It's very impressive to see.

"Once again, athletes like that, especially I think basketball players are probably the top athletes because obviously they can jump and run and do everything. So for them to pick up a game such as golf, it should come pretty easy. It's not surprising, but it is surprising at the same time because he's playing a professional event."

It was surprising given the circumstances, especially considering, you know, Curry doesn't play golf for a living and he was thrown into the mix with a bunch of other guys who have spent significant time on the PGA Tour.