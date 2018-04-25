Jordan Spieth claims a 59 was in play during the final round at 2018 Masters

It takes a special kind of confidence to go out and shoot 64 in the final round of the Masters like Jordan Spieth did (with a bogey at the last!). It takes an even more special kind of confidence to note that it actually could have been a 59. That number would have been the best ever in a major championship, the best final round at the Masters by five, the course record at Augusta by three and it would have won him the tournament by three.

"I look back on it and I actually thought I truly could have shot 59 without doing much more other than making a few more putts," Spieth said. "I put myself in opportunities on each hole to shoot 59 that day, which is really, really cool.

"It was a day that it almost was, but from nine back and in 9th place, there was just too many variables. I would've had to get really lucky ... with Patrick backing up, too, and Rickie backing up and these other guys that were in fourth, fifth place. It was just a little too much. That's what I thought going into the day.

"To have a chance in general was a new experience for me. I proved, like I said right afterwards, that in any situation, if you can do it there, then you're really never out of it if you're within ten shots. That's kind of cool."

A 62 would have gotten Spieth into a playoff with Patrick Reed. And if he'd gone on to win, it would have been the greatest single round in golf history and probably the best Masters of all time. And Spieth thought he could have been three better. So ... could he have?

I went back and looked at every reasonable birdie and eagle putt opportunity on all 18 holes. I highlighted the short or medium putts he missed. Let's dive in.

Hole No. 1: Birdie (made 7-footer)

Hole No. 2: Birdie (made 2-footer)

Hole No. 3: Par (not on green)

Hole No. 4: Par (not on green)

Hole No. 5: Birdie (made 3-footer)



Hole No. 6: Par (missed 49-footer)

Hole No. 7: Par (missed 5-footer)

Hole No. 8: Birdie (made 3-footer)

Hole No. 9: Birdie (made 12-footer)

Hole No. 10: Par (missed 32-footer)

Hole No. 11: Par (missed 25-footer)

Hole No. 12: Birdie (made 27-footer)

Hole No. 13: Birdie (missed 12-footer for eagle)

Hole No. 14: Par (missed 28-footer)

Hole No. 15: Birdie (made 6-footer)

Hole No. 16: Birdie (made 33-footer)

Hole No. 17: Par (missed 18-footer)

Hole No. 18: Bogey (missed 8-footer)

I count four putts that he could have made. Birdies as Nos. 7 and 17, an eagle at No. 13 and a par at No. 18. Let's say he hits the first three, and all of a sudden he comes to No. 18 at 12 under, needing a birdie for a 59 and a par for a 60. Either one would have won the Masters. I'm weak just thinking about this scenario!

"For me, it's almost like an artistic thing to do," Spieth said of his time on the course as a professional golfer. "Obviously anybody out here was born with a bit of talent, different levels of talent, and people that have worked hard to get out here. I love being out the course creating pictures and letting a round ... feel the round out.

"I also love the individual aspect of it, where you get what you put in. The ball is in your hands at all times. You're the starting pitcher, and also are playing the infield. You're responsible for everything that happens. You can change that for better or worse based on how much you put in. That's unique in golf. It's you, a white ball, and the golf course. Even in tennis somebody else across from you. The person across from you essentially is responsible for creating what shot you have to hit back.

"For us, that ball is still, and we can do whatever we want with it."

And Spieth often does.