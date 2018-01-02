Jordan Spieth confirms engagement to longtime girlfriend, was ill during proposal

A photo of Jordan Spieth and his girlfriend Annie Verret emerged over Christmas. Verret had a ring on, but nobody knew (or could confirm) the validity of the engagement. That is, until Tuesday when Spieth did it in a press conference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

"I was pretty confident this past winter," Spieth said when asked about whether he was more nervous proposing or during his major wins. "It was a good off season. It was a fantastic year, 2017 was very memorable.

"I forget kind of how I felt the back nine of the British, or I mean of Chambers. British is still fresh, engagement is still fresh, I'll probably at some point end up forgetting the British, but I won't probably forget the engagement."

Spieth and Verret have been dating since high school, and she has attended the team events he has played in as his significant other.

"My brother was in town and her sister got in town, so we had our families there afterwards and it was a great night, really excited," he added, noting that he hadn't planned the proposal for every long. "I had a decent idea, and then I was pretty sick. But I woke up and felt good that day and went through with it."

His Flu Game ended with the same number of rings as Michael Jordan's.