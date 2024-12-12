Jordan Spieth will face an uphill battle in 2025, but he will do so with his health at 100%. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour radio this week, the three-time major champion confirmed there is no longer any pain in his left wrist following offseason surgery to repair a nerve injury that has been nagging him for over a year.

"It feels good. None of the shots, you know, I don't really have any problems with it," Spieth told SiriusXM. "No pain, no anything. So now it's kind of just taking care of it, continuing to do therapy probably through the new year and just be prepared to go start playing some golf and be prepared to play three weeks in a row."

Spieth endured one of the worst seasons of his PGA Tour career in 2024. After collecting quality results at The Sentry and WM Phoenix Open, Spieth's season began to trend downwards. He was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational due to signing an incorrect scorecard and missed back-to-back cuts to round out his Florida Swing.

His final top-10 finish of the year came at the Texas Open the week before the Masters. As such, the former FedEx Cup champion limped into the postseason before exiting stage left at the conclusion of the St. Jude Championship.

Since Spieth missed out on qualifying for the BMW Championship, he finds himself in a precarious position heading into 2025. Not in the field for the signature events, the 13-time PGA Tour winner will have a few avenues through which he will be able to qualify for the biggest events on the PGA Tour.

Should Spieth win, climb inside the top 30 of the Official World Golf Rankings (he currently ranks No. 64) or play himself into the Aon Swing 5 in between signature events, he will tee it up in the PGA Tour's headline tournaments. There is also the possibility of Spieth garnering sponsor exemptions, although he would surely like to gain access into the signature event on his own volition. If he plans to, he will have to do so following a three-month hiatus from playing due to recovery.

"At the beginning, it was like kind of laughable, you know, three months of not hitting a ball and then the center of the face seems really hard to do and really far away," Spieth said. "I could find fat toe and thin heel back-to-back shots pretty easily. And now it's pretty good."

Spieth's wrist injury first came to light at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. Withdrawing from the tournament on Monday, he arrived at the following week's PGA Championship with his wrist taped. The injury continued to hinder his abilities -- mainly on approach and around the green -- as he grabbed only one other top-five finish the rest of the year.