Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson round out field for Tiger Woods' 2019 Hero World Challenge

It hasn't been the greatest year for Jordan Spieth, but at least it will end in a nice spot, at Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December. Spieth and Henrik Stenson were added to round out the 18-golfer field, which now looks like this in terms of the Official World Golf Rankings.

OWGR for Hero World Challenge Field



3 - DJ

4 - JT

5 - Rahm

6 - Cantlay

7 - Tiger

8 - JRose

9 - X

10 - Bryson

11 - Webb



14 - Woodland

15 - Reed

16 - Finau



21 - Rickie

22 - Kuch



35 - Kisner



38 - Bubba



40 - Stenson



43 - Spieth — Will Knights (@willknights3) November 13, 2019

Spieth (somewhat awkwardly?) won't be hopping on the chartered flight to Australia for the Presidents Cup following Woods' event. Most of the rest of this field will as Woods will captain himself, Tony Finau, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau against the International team the following week at Royal Melbourne.

It's been a long, strange few years for Spieth. He still hasn't won since the 2017 Open Championship, and while he has five top 10s this season, none have been serious threats at a trophy. He's dropped out of the to 40 in the world and finished No. 157 on the PGA Tour from tee to green.

And yet ... there's still reason to purchase stock. His pedigree is as good as it gets in this sport at his age (26), and his maturity and level-headedness should see him through the choppy waters.

So while he won't be one of the 17 highest-ranked players in this 18-golfer field in the Bahamas come Dec. 4-7, he will be looking for something to take into 2020. At some point -- and I may be riding this ship to the bottom of the ocean at this point -- it's going to click for Spieth, and when it does, it's going to be a hell of a thing to watch.