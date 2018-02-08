Jordan Spieth impressed by Tony Romo's game with PGA Tour debut on deck

With the announcement on Wednesday that Tony Romo would receive a sponsor's exemption into the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in Puerto Rico, there were about as many eye rolls and heavy sighs as you would expect.

Many of the same things being said about Romo were said about Steph Curry when he entered a Web.com Tour event last summer and strung together a pair of 74s. He wasn't great, but he certainly didn't embarrass himself.

But don't take it from those on the internet or without a front-row seat to Romo's form. Jordan Spieth, a frequent playing partner of Romo in Dallas, said this week that Romo's game is for real, and that he's confident enough to play well on the PGA Tour.

Romo is in the field this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as an amateur, but Spieth said that won't stop him from trying to show off in his pairing.

"He wants to beat the pros that are in his group," Spieth told reporters. "That's kind of his goal. He thinks he can win this golf tournament if he played it with us."

He'll get that chance at the beginning of March in Puerto Rico.

"His short game is fantastic," Spieth added. "He's walking in putts from 15 feet at home. I mean, walking them in almost every hole. It's really impressive. We'll see if he walks them in out here (at Pebble). It's harder to walk them in on poa annua.

"But he's a guy that when he gets kind of a feeling, he sees a couple shots -- he believes it like this. And then he can hit a hundred of them in a row. His muscle memory, his hand-eye coordination, is really special. So I have no doubt he'll shoot under par every round out here (at Pebble) from where they're playing from."

There has even been chatter about Romo, a scratch golfer right now, taking up the sport full time as a professional. Whether that's pre-PGA Tour Champions or not until he turns 50 and joins the old men remains to be seen.

"He loves golf so much," Spieth said. "He's going to practice it all the time. That's all he's been doing. Yeah, I think that's not out of the realm at all."

Romo, for his part, knows the drill is simple. He is not (yet) a pro, but he'll play against over 100 of them at the beginning of March in a real event. There were surely be whispers among other pros, but Romo is ready for that.

"Well, you got to go play," Romo told PGATour.com "You never know how good you are until you go play and perform. Ultimately, obviously the odds going against these guys are not great. I think we all know that.

"I think that if you play good they will respect you. If you don't play good, then you really aren't going to be respected very well. It's not rocket science."