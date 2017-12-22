Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas headline the 10 most memorable golf moments of 2017

Everybody has their list, and it seems everybody is publishing their list of the X most memorable moments or shots or tournaments or whatever of 2017. Everybody's list is different, and beyond that, everybody's criteria are different. So here are mine: What are the singular, specific moments that, when I think about golf in 2017 in 10 years, I'll remember.

With that, let's jump in (in reverse order).

11. Tiger Woods eagles No. 9 at Hero: This is a bonus because I didn't really know what to do with it. It's difficult to weigh the importance of a glorified exhibition match in the Bahamas with 18 players, but Woods' first eagle in his first tournament back resonated. It felt like a big deal in the moment, even if in 10 years that turns out to not be true. It's the one item on this list I'm least confident in.

10. Grace's putt for 62: It finally happened. Somebody finally shot 62 in a major championship, although it was in about the least exciting way possible (it's telling that somebody shooting 63 is higher on this list). Still, this has to go on any year-end list.

9. Justin Thomas' 3-wood into No. 18 at Erin Hills: This is a personal favorite of mine because I was standing there when it happened and couldn't believe what I was seeing. I know it won't hold up with some of the others on this list, but damn, what a shot. And it helped him become just the fifth golfer to ever shoot 63 in a U.S. Open.

.@JustinThomas34 has this putt to break Johnny Miller's #USOpen record for lowest score in relation to par. https://t.co/i0CFGdlWnE — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017

8. Lexi Thompson's 4-stroke penalty announcement: There were so many moments swirling around this entire incident, but the one that will stick with me is the rules official walking with Thompson at the ANA Inspiration and Thompson saying, "Is this a joke?" Unfortunately it was not.

Here is Lexi Thompson being informed of the penalties: "Is this a joke?" https://t.co/bzpmJzh40f pic.twitter.com/gHRFPUlT9C — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) April 3, 2017

7. Justin Thomas' 7-iron on No. 17 at Quail Hollow: I was there. I know what I saw. It was probably the iron shot of the year, and Thomas had to dial it back just to get it close.

"I hit a stock 6-iron at home 200 yards, and I never even thought about anything but a 7," he said. "I'm like, 'aim it just inside the right edge of the green, put it back in the stance and just swing at a 7, because it's not a position to try to finesse something. You're pumped up, you're feeling it, and you're kind of not full bore, but you want to swing at something.'

"That shot, I'll never forget that vision in my head."

6. Dustin Johnson falls down the stairs: The best player in the world coming off three straight wins playing a course he has never won at, but was the clear favorite. And he fell down the stairs and had to withdraw. I'll never forget the Doug Ferguson tweet announcing the news, and I'll never forget where I was when I heard about it.

5. Sergio Garcia's iron into No. 15 that led to eagle at Augusta: He nipped the pin with it! It was such a joy and maybe even a relief to see Garcia crushing the back nine of a major championship, especially after things started going sideways. And to see him do it against his pal Justin Rose. We might underrate how good that Masters was.

4. Spieth holes out at Travelers Championship: This was pretty easily the best non-major moment of the year. Spieth took down Daniel Berger in a playoff at the Travelers Championship and followed it with the best chest bump in golf history.

3. Sergio Garcia's Masters playoff putt: He was going to win regardless of whether he made it, but how many players have had a putt of that length to win the Masters and actually made it? And how good was Garcia's celebration? His first major, no matter what else happens, will always be his most memorable.

2. Spieth atop the hill, surveying the world: That fourth round of The Open was a drug. The back nine alone was worth a two-hour documentary. The images that will reverberate, though, are Spieth atop the hill on No. 13 looking at his options and him dropping on the driving range before making the greatest bogey of his life. I'll never forget those final seven holes.

This was Golf Channel's drone-infused opener at 6 a.m. (and also where Spieth's ball is on No. 13). What a scene. pic.twitter.com/Qd0VRgTBPM — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 23, 2017

1. "Go get that": The moment of the year and one of the best of all time.