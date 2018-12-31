Jordan Spieth resurgence, Masters winner and more 2019 golf predictions sure to come true

Tomorrow is 2019. A new year, a new golf year. What happened in 2018 -- from Brooks Koepka's injury in January to his dominance after the Masters to him ending 2018 in Korea with a third win -- is in the books. We won't exist in that space again, even if we look back on it often.

So it's on from 2018 and on to 2019. With the next 12 months will come countless memorable moments, some of which we won't see coming no matter how hard we look (I'm sure all of you had Patrick Reed downing Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler at the 2018 Masters). We know it will be fun, we know it will be dramatic and we know it will be unpredictable.

However, before all of that hits I have to make some sure-to-come-true predictions about what all will unfold. They won't be correct (don't look at my 2018 predictions too closely), but they'll be enjoyable to look back on a year from now as the calendar flips to 2020. Here are nine for another year in golf.

1. Jordan Spieth wins three times: The rebound is real, and Spieth will reclaim his spot among the top five players in the world.

2. Phil Mickelson drops out of the top 50: He started a 25-year streak inside the top 50 when I was eight (!) years old. Mickelson has dropped to No. 32 in the Official World Golf Rankings as of the end of 2018, and I don't see a big 2019 buoying his chances of moving forward. Maybe it doesn't happen until 2020, but at some point in the near future, Lefty will be out of the top 50.

3. Dustin Johnson wins his second major: I'm really going out on a limb here, but D.J. has just one big one at this point in his career. It's easy to see him downing any track, but with Pebble Beach on the rotation in 2019, that's probably where my money is.

4. Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods vs. Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson: This gets announced as the new "The Match," whether it takes place in 2019 or 2020. It almost makes too much sense.

5. Justin Thomas wins the Masters: Send help! Thomas doesn't have a top 10 at Augusta yet, but neither did Reed last year. He's steadily improved each of the three times he's played it, though, and it has become clear in the last 18 months that Thomas is going to be a problem at most majors (Open aside to this point). Making a Masters pick in December of the prior year is like making vacation plans with young kids more than a month in advance. You can do it, but given all the variables, there's not really a great reason you ever would.

6. Tiger Woods wins 0 times: Thought I'd try to sneak this one in at the end. Tiger is going to play fewer events and have fewer opportunities to win. And yes, he led the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach shots last year, but I'm betting on the fact that there are too many good guys at the very top. He's one of 10 or 15 or 20 of the best, and he's not necessarily better than any of them like he used to be. Also, hold the complaints, please. I picked Woods to win in these predictions in 2018 (it may have been the only one I got right).

7. Sungjae Im (not Cameron Champ) wins PGA Tour Rookie of the Year: Im is already behind the 8-ball since Champ technically has a win this season, but Im outclassed him on the Web.com Tour in 2017-18 with five top-two finishes and eight top 10s in 25 stars. Stud.

8. The college-to-PGA Tour pipeline becomes the off-the-course story of the year: Why? Well, unlike rolling the ball or the equipment back and a unified world tour, there's actually a realistic chance of it happening.

9. The International team wins the Presidents Cup! No, I'm kidding. Just wanted to see if you were still with me. The U.S. team wins big with Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele playing prominent roles and Patrick Reed does laps around the Great Barrier Reef with a posterboard of Jordan Spieth strapped to his back to remind you who in fact is carrying the stars and stripes annually at team events.