Getting to the top is easy ... but staying there? That's the hard part. While that is an adage for a reason, when it comes to professional golf, it holds more often than not

Consistency shown by the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy is rare. Scheffler has been the world No. 1 for the longest stretch of time since Tiger Woods, while McIlroy has not dropped out of the top 20 in the world for more than a decade.

It's mind-boggling stuff, really. It's not normal. It should not look that easy.

And so, for the rest of the mere mortals who are considered to be big-time players, ebbs and flows over the course of a career are only natural. There are highs and lows with the key being to ensure neither reaches extreme levels.

In 2025, the highs belonged mostly to Scheffler and McIlroy, which means lows were experienced by other notable names.

Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark started the year at No. 7 in the Official World Golf Rankings, only to finish No. 41. The injury bug affected others' campaigns. Jordan Spieth returned from offseason wrist surgery and eased his way back. Sahith Theegala injured his neck during TGL play, leading to an inconsistent campaign. Will Zalatoris was forced to shut down following the Truist Championship in May, only to return to action a couple of weeks ago following another back procedure. That's just to name a few who struggled in 2025.

If staying at the top, climbing back up from a fall must be even harder. Which players have the best shot at regaining their status among the world's elites, and which may be past the peak of their careers?

Bounce-back candidates in 2026

Listed by OWGR