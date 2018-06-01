Jordan Spieth tells fans to put their phones away while he hits shot at Memorial

Jordan Spieth shot a 3-over 75 on Thursday in Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament, so he might not have been in the greatest mood when he asked a set of fans to not film him with their phones on a shot around the green.

I saw a lot of "terrible take by Spieth!" chatter in the aftermath, but I actually liked what he said and though it was hilarious. I loathe the "I Instagrammed it so it happened!" culture we live in and applaud Spieth for calling it out, even if he may have been doing so sarcastically.

Spieth to some fans behind the green: “If everybody could do me a huge favor and not video this shot. Thank you. Sometimes it’s cool to actually watch.” — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) May 31, 2018

Regardless, there wasn't much worth filming about Spieth's round anyway. He had a pair of double bogeys to go with a pair of bogeys, and lost strokes everywhere except with his putter (humorously, considering how he's putted this year). He's flailing around the cut line for now, but I'd expect a nice bounce-back Friday as he plays his fourth tournament in four weeks and preps for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock.