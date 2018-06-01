Jordan Spieth tells fans to put their phones away while he hits shot at Memorial

The No. 5 player in the world doesn't have time for your Instagram videos

Jordan Spieth shot a 3-over 75 on Thursday in Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament, so he might not have been in the greatest mood when he asked a set of fans to not film him with their phones on a shot around the green. 

I saw a lot of "terrible take by Spieth!" chatter in the aftermath, but I actually liked what he said and though it was hilarious. I loathe the "I Instagrammed it so it happened!" culture we live in and applaud Spieth for calling it out, even if he may have been doing so sarcastically.

Regardless, there wasn't much worth filming about Spieth's round anyway. He had a pair of double bogeys to go with a pair of bogeys, and lost strokes everywhere except with his putter (humorously, considering how he's putted this year). He's flailing around the cut line for now, but I'd expect a nice bounce-back Friday as he plays his fourth tournament in four weeks and preps for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES