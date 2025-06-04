U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester has joined LIV Golf and will make his professional debut this week at the circuit's Virginia event, playing for fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Ballester, 21, signed a multi-year contract with LIV, according to a release.

Ballester is No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and recently finished his senior season at Arizona State. He won the 2024 U.S. Amateur by defeating Noah Kent in the 36-hole final at Hazeltine last August. He also won the 2023 European Amateur and 2020 Spanish Amateur.

"We are very excited about Josele joining the team," Garcia said in a statement. "Personally, I have known him since he could pick up a golf club, and he has worked with my father as his coach throughout his golf career. Josele is going to be a great addition not only to the Fireballs but also to the LIV League, and I can't wait to be with him by his side as he makes his professional debut."

Ballester missed the cut at the Masters in April by eight strokes but drew attention during the first round when he relieved himself in Rae's Creek near the par-5 13th hole. He is set to compete at the U.S. Open at Oakmont next week as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my family, coaches, friends and Arizona State University for supporting me and believing in me to make it to this step of my career," Ballester said in a statement. "I am very excited about the opportunity to join Fireballs GC and continue to learn from Sergio and other greats."