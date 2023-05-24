TMRW Sports, the sports and entertainment venture co-founded Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy alongside former golf television executive Mike McCarley, announced Wednesday that it has added recording artists Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Macklemore, Jake Owen and Darius Rucker to its investor group. The lineup of musicians were selected based on their mutual passion for golf, according to a release, with the goal of growing the sport's interest through their reach.

"Golf is thriving from a surge in cultural relevance that spans generations and demographic groups," McCarley said in a statement from TMRW Sports. "These entertainers come from different walks of life and have different fanbases, but all share a real passion for golf and, in their own ways, can introduce golf to new fans.

"Their addition rounds out the collective expertise and reach of the TMRW Sports investor group across finance, sports business, technology, and media," he continued. "We appreciate their support and their collective one billion social followers will further fuel TMRW Sports' upcoming projects fusing sports and tech."

TMRW Sports said its investor group's footprint now exceeds a billion followers with the latest additions, which it dubbed as "cultural icons from music." The five musicians join a TMRW Sports investor group that already includes names like MLB star Mike Trout and retired NBA champions Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal.

The investor group's experience includes team ownership in all four major North American professional sports leagues in addition to F1, professional tennis and professional golf, among other entities.

At the forefront of TMRW Sports' golf operations is the TGL golf league, headlined by Woods and McIlroy with a planned 2024 start date. Announced last August amid sweeping changes to the golf landscape in 2022, including the introduction of LIV Golf, TGL is set to provide a reimagined approach to the game to boost its reach. TGL will feature 15 regular-season matches that will be contested by six three-man teams of PGA Tour golfers on virtual courses within a custom-built arena.

In addition to Woods and McIlroy, major champions Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose are among other PGA Tour players set to participate in the league. The TGL schedule is set to complement that of the PGA Tour, planned for primetime on Monday evenings.