Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele are the latest players to sign with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) per a report from Sports Business Journal. Rose and Schauffele bring impressive résumés to the league that is expected to begin in 2024 as they join previous signings Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

First bursting onto the scene as an amateur at the 1998 Open, Rose has gone on to become an 11-time PGA Tour winner, an 11-time DP World Tour winner and an Olympic gold medalist. The Englishman claimed his lone major championship at the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion and nearly added another at the 2017 Masters before falling in a playoff.

Ascending to world No. 1 following the 2018 BMW Championship, Rose went onto win the FedEx Cup Playoffs just a few weeks later at East Lake -- the site of Woods' 80th PGA Tour victory. The 42-year-old has been a member of the European Ryder Cup five times, most notably in 2012 at the Miracle at Medinah when his Sunday singles victory brought the Europeans level with the United States before going on to win.

Schauffele is an Olympic gold medalist as well after outlasting the competition in Tokyo in the summer of 2021. Seven times a winner on the PGA Tour, the California native is only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential as highlighted by three victories during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

The 29-year-old has established himself as a big game hunter in major championships. Schauffele finished runner-up at the 2018 Open and once again at the 2019 Masters -- this time to Woods -- before nearly donning the green jacket himself in 2021. He has become a fixture on U.S. Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams having gone 3-0 as a team since his first appearance in 2019.

TGL has now signed 11 players as it aims to fill out six teams of three PGA Tour players. They command the services of eight of the top-20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings and have combined for 27 major championships, 180 PGA Tour victories and 876 weeks at world No. 1.

In partnership with the PGA Tour, the TGL will consist of a 15-match regular season schedule with a postseason to follow. The six teams will face each other in two-hour head-to-head matches with players hitting full shots -- both off the tee and approaches into the green -- into a simulator while short-game shots will take place in front of fans in a new arena built on the Palm Beach State campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.