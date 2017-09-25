Justin Thomas achieved nearly all of his preseason goals for the 2017 golf season

On Sunday evening after the 2017 Tour Championship in which Justin Thomas locked up the FedEx Cup and $10 million, Thomas shared his preseason goals with the media. Well, first he got interrupted by a very important phone call. Then he shared his goals.

There were 13 of them in all, and I thought it would be fun to roll through each one of them to see if (and how) Thomas checked them off. Let's start at the very top.

Make the Tour Championship: How about come into the Tour Championship at No. 2 in the FedEx Cup rankings instead?

Win at least once: Will five times do?

Be in final two groups of a major on Sunday: Thomas played in the final pairing at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on Sunday, and he played in the second-to-last pairing at the PGA Championship in August.

Win a major: Check.

Make Presidents Cup: Locked it up in January.

A 0.25 strokes gained putting number: He finished at 0.289.

Something above 1 in strokes gained tee to green: He finished at 1.33.

Top 10 in all-around stats: He finished No. 6.

A scoring average under par on par 3s, par 4s and par 5s: The only one he missed was the par 3s where he finished with a 3.04 average.

Top 30 in scrambling: He finished No. 54.

Top 10 in half of starts: He played in 25 events and finished in the top 10 in 12 of them.

Under 70 scoring average: He finished at 69.4.

I left off short sides because that's not measurable (that I know of), but of the 12 other goals, he ticked off nine of them and missed two others by the narrowest of margins. It really was a remarkable season for J.T., and he's already thinking about how to follow it up in 2017-18.

"It's going to be really hard, it is," Thomas said. "I'm going to try to spend a lot of time with Tiger and then definitely call and talk to Jordan because they're the two people I'm closest to that have done something close to this, and they've both achieved way more than this.

"I need to understand how to re-evaluate my goals, how to reset my goals, how to deal with everything. I mean, I'm going to have a lot more obligations, I'm going to have a lot more people wanting my time. I'm going to have a lot higher expectations from you guys, from the fans, from everything. So I'm going to need to understand and get better at handling all of it. I'm going to rely on guys like them and other guys a lot just to help me out to get a good idea and game plan.

"And then, you know, after the Presidents Cup I get a couple days off and reset the goals. My dad, Jimmy and myself and then will we go off to Malaysia again."

This season proved there is no ceiling on Thomas' career. If you would have showed the average fan or media member those goals before the season started, there would have been some raised eyebrows over whether he (or anyone) could accomplish them. Then Thomas nailed nearly every one of them.

I can't wait to see what his phone says a year from now.