Justin Thomas issued an apology on Saturday after a broadcast microphone picked up his use of an anti-gay slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. The remark came after Thomas missed a 5-foot look at par on the fourth hole while jockeying for position near the top of the leaderboard.

"It's inexcusable," Thomas said, according to the AP. "First off, I just apologize. I'm an adult. I'm a grown man; there's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. I'm extremely embarrassed. It's not who I am; it's not the kind of person that I am or anything that I do. Unfortunately, I did it, and I have to own up to it, and I'm very apologetic."

Thomas is known as a fiery competitor, and it's not the first time a broadcast microphone has picked up one of his animated verbal reactions to a poor shot. But the nature of his Saturday comment crossed the line, as the PGA Tour acknowledged to Golf Digest in a statement.

"As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin's comment was unacceptable," read the Tour's statement.

Thomas shot a 5-under 68 for his round at the par-73 Kapalua Plantation Course to position himself just four shots behind co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Harris English entering Sunday's final round. The 27-year-old entered the weekend ranked No. 3 in the world in the Official World Golf Rankings.