Justin Thomas becomes seventh American golfer to be ranked No. 1 in the world

Dustin Johnson's reign as the No. 1 golfer in the world is over. After shooting a 6-under 66 on Sunday in the final round of The Players Championship, Justin Thomas usurped Johnson and is now just the seventh American to hold the top spot. The company Thomas joins is elite, and it includes Tiger Woods, David Duval, Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Fred Couples and Johnson.

Thomas finished T11 on the week with a 11-under 277 total. Johnson finished T17. It's Thomas' 10th top-20 finish on the PGA Tour this season in 13 events played.

The calculations are a bit complicated, but the end number is a two-year rolling look at how well you've played. Thomas has won seven times to D.J.'s eight over the last 24 months, but the Official World Golf Rankings also taking into account your finishes in non-wins, too.

Regardless, Thomas is stoked to join an outrageously good group.

"It means a lot, but it's something I want to have for a long time," said Thomas. "It's not something I just want to have once. Like D.J. has and like Tiger did and other guys who have had it for a long time, that's more of a goal of mine as opposed to just having it."

Americans at No. 1 in the OWGR

Golfer Weeks at No. 1 Tiger Woods 683 Dustin Johnson 64 Jordan Spieth 26 Fred Couples 16 David Duval 15 Tom Lehman 1 Justin Thomas 1

Johnson's 64 weeks represent the fourth-longest stretch ever; only Nick Faldo, Greg Norman and Woods have had longer ones, and only four men (Faldo, Woods, Norman and Rory McIlroy) have ever spent more total weeks as the top-ranked player in the world.

Thomas, who is the 21st player ever to reach No. 1, is unlikely to match him because of how narrow the margins are as he takes over. You could certainly see some flip-flopping back and forth between Thomas, Johnson, Spieth and even Jon Rahm or Justin Rose later on this summer. Or Thomas could run away and hide with the top spot.

.@JustinThomas34: 21st player to reach world no. 1 since inception in 1986; 7th American; 4th-youngest to do it (Woods, Spieth, McIlroy) — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) May 13, 2018

"I want to have it for a really long time because that means I'm playing better than everybody else for an extended period of time," added Thomas. "I would feel deserving for how I played, but at the same time, get hot for a year, couple years or two years or something, have it and then fall off the map, that doesn't really mean a whole lot to me. I would much rather continue to play well for another 8-10 years, 5-10 years and see how long I can have it."

The next 10 years' worth of battles between Thomas, Spieth, Rahm and guys like Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Johnson are going to be outstanding. But for now, nobody on the planet can say they are ranked higher than Thomas. And based on how he's been playing of late, nobody deserves to either.