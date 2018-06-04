Justin Thomas shot a 'pointless' 65 at Shinnecock, expects it to be different for U.S. Open
The No. 1 player in the world is preparing for the second major of the year
Shortly after winning the 2017 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas got some work in with Rickie Fowler at the site of the 2018 U.S. Open: Shinnecock Golf Club. The result? Well, it wasn't hard according to the now-No. 1 player in the world.
"It was soft and slow," Thomas said at the time. "Rickie and I played it and we both shot the easiest 65s ever. I'm almost like upset that I did that because I know it's going to be so impossible next year."
U.S. Open setups are notoriously difficult, and this year might be more so than most after the USGA narrowed the fairways in response to a 2017 U.S. Open in which the winner was 16 under (and Thomas tied the single round score of 63). I should note that the fairways were narrowed only after they were greatly widened. They're still wider than the last time the U.S. Open was here in 2004. Thomas played them pre-narrowing, which happened in September. He talked about just how much different the course is going to be on Monday on CBS Sports HQ.
"I hate to use the word pointless, but it may have actually been a pointless practice round," Thomas said of his 65 last August. "It was so soft, the greens were a lot slower, the fairways were twice as big in some areas. It was totally different. I don't expect to shoot a 65 in the U.S. Open this year. If I do, it would be awesome."
Thomas contended for last year's title at Erin Hills but came up short on Sunday after that thrilling 63 on Saturday. He shot a 3-over 75 in the final round to finish T9. He's coming off a T8 at the Memorial Tournament next week, though, and taking a week off to get ready for Shinnecock.
"I think (my game) will be in a good spot," Thomas told CBS Sports. "This week I'm going to take some time off and get rested and get my body feeling well. The main thing is it's totally different grass than we've been playing for a while. Probably going to go up there early and get used to the climate, get used to the weather, get used to the greens, the grasses and the bunkers. To make sure that once Thursday I tee it up I'll be prepared."
The best player on the planet has finished in the top 20 in three of his last four majors, including that win at Quail Hollow last August. His rise over the last few years has been a mega-bright spot for American golf, and he's going to be a stalwart on future U.S. teams.
One of those teams he's going to be on is this year's Ryder Cup squad where, presumably, Tiger Woods will join him for the matches in Paris. Thomas and Woods have become tight over the last few years, and Thomas said he doesn't take that for granted.
"I've been very fortunate that he has been as willing to talk and hang out and play as he has, Thomas said. "We're all very, very busy but him especially ... it's been cool to hang out with him and pick his brain and ask him certain questions. I'm very happy that he's back and not only playing but that he's playing healthy and that he's not in any pain. That's what's most important."
Both players will be in New York for what should be a pretty awesome 118th United States Open. And wouldn't it be awesome to get a Thomas-Woods showdown for their national championship? Sixty-fives sold separately.
-
Mickelson, McIlroy talk U.S. Open setup
Two of the best players in the world are curious about what the USGA has in store at Shinn...
-
St. Jude Classic 2018 odds, golf picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 St. Jude Classic 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
DeChambeau's win reverberates in 2018
The Scientist (or is it The Artist?) took a monster event at Muirfield Village over the we...
-
DeChambeau gets it done at the Memorial
DeChambeau, 24, impressed all week at Muirfield Village
-
Tiger's putter lets him down at Memorial
Big Cat could not find his stroke on the greens at Muirfield Village this week
-
How to watch the 2018 Memorial golf
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Memorial live this week