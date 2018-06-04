Justin Thomas shot a 'pointless' 65 at Shinnecock, expects it to be different for U.S. Open

Shortly after winning the 2017 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas got some work in with Rickie Fowler at the site of the 2018 U.S. Open: Shinnecock Golf Club. The result? Well, it wasn't hard according to the now-No. 1 player in the world.

"It was soft and slow," Thomas said at the time. "Rickie and I played it and we both shot the easiest 65s ever. I'm almost like upset that I did that because I know it's going to be so impossible next year."

U.S. Open setups are notoriously difficult, and this year might be more so than most after the USGA narrowed the fairways in response to a 2017 U.S. Open in which the winner was 16 under (and Thomas tied the single round score of 63). I should note that the fairways were narrowed only after they were greatly widened. They're still wider than the last time the U.S. Open was here in 2004. Thomas played them pre-narrowing, which happened in September. He talked about just how much different the course is going to be on Monday on CBS Sports HQ.

"I hate to use the word pointless, but it may have actually been a pointless practice round," Thomas said of his 65 last August. "It was so soft, the greens were a lot slower, the fairways were twice as big in some areas. It was totally different. I don't expect to shoot a 65 in the U.S. Open this year. If I do, it would be awesome."

Thomas contended for last year's title at Erin Hills but came up short on Sunday after that thrilling 63 on Saturday. He shot a 3-over 75 in the final round to finish T9. He's coming off a T8 at the Memorial Tournament next week, though, and taking a week off to get ready for Shinnecock.

"I think (my game) will be in a good spot," Thomas told CBS Sports. "This week I'm going to take some time off and get rested and get my body feeling well. The main thing is it's totally different grass than we've been playing for a while. Probably going to go up there early and get used to the climate, get used to the weather, get used to the greens, the grasses and the bunkers. To make sure that once Thursday I tee it up I'll be prepared."

The best player on the planet has finished in the top 20 in three of his last four majors, including that win at Quail Hollow last August. His rise over the last few years has been a mega-bright spot for American golf, and he's going to be a stalwart on future U.S. teams.

One of those teams he's going to be on is this year's Ryder Cup squad where, presumably, Tiger Woods will join him for the matches in Paris. Thomas and Woods have become tight over the last few years, and Thomas said he doesn't take that for granted.

"I've been very fortunate that he has been as willing to talk and hang out and play as he has, Thomas said. "We're all very, very busy but him especially ... it's been cool to hang out with him and pick his brain and ask him certain questions. I'm very happy that he's back and not only playing but that he's playing healthy and that he's not in any pain. That's what's most important."

Both players will be in New York for what should be a pretty awesome 118th United States Open. And wouldn't it be awesome to get a Thomas-Woods showdown for their national championship? Sixty-fives sold separately.