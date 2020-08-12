Justin Thomas won't hit a shot at the Wyndham Championship this weekend, but he'll take home $2 million after the event regardless. That's because Thomas is first in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, and he cannot be caught by anyone in this week's field, even if they win the regular season's final event.

The Wyndham Rewards is a year-long race in which the top 10 FedEx Cup points earners all receive a year-end, regular-season bonus. It's a $10 million pool, and the top prize is $2 million, which is bigger than any winner's takeaway from any event this year. And J.T. doesn't even have to hit a shot this week.

Thomas is the only player on the PGA Tour with three wins, and he also has nine top 10s in just 15 starts. He leads Collin Morikawa by 556 FedEx Cup points and Webb Simpson (who is playing this week) by 714.

Here's a look at the top 10.

Justin Thomas (2,458 points) Collin Morikawa (1,902) Webb Simpson (1,744) Bryson DeChambeau (1,657) Sungjae Im (1,561) Patrick Reed (1,353) Daniel Berger (1,347) Rory McIlroy (1,327) Brendon Todd (1,316) Jon Rahm (1,295)

The top five all receive at least $1 million, and everybody on the board receives at least $500,000. There are a few interesting names just outside the top 10 who could feasibly bump Rahm from the 10th spot. Lanto Griffin, Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Munoz, Adam Long, Harris Engoish and Joqauin Niemann are among them.

Last year, Brooks Koepka won the Wyndham Rewards $2 million first prize as the PGA Tour's best player of the regular season. This is just the second year for the award, which was created to provide more weight to how players performed in the regular season in addition to the massive FedEx Cup bonus payouts at the end of the playoffs.