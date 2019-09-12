Justin Timberlake, Tiger Woods pledge $6 million to Bahamas in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

On Thursday, Tiger Woods announced that he would partner with Justin Timberlake and a collection of organizations to create the ONE Bahamas Fund. In addition to creating the fund, these partners have pledged to match the first $6 million given to make it $12 million to help support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

"It's horrifying to see the videos and hear the stories about the effects of Hurricane Dorian," Woods said in a statement. "The need in The Bahamas is very real."

At the time of his announcement, there were 2,500 unaccounted for people in The Bahamas, 15,000 in need of food and shelter and 50 dead because of the storm. The losses are staggering and costs could rise to several billion dollars.

The ONE Bahamas Fund will "support a wide range of immediate recovery needs and important long-term rebuilding initiatives required in the country ... including a focus on shelter (temporary and low-cost housing), living necessities (clothing, food and communication devices), educational support (scholarships, transportation costs and supplies), community (aiding in the design and development of infrastructure needs), and seed funding for Bahamian businesses."

Woods has great affection for The Bahamas as his event -- the Hero World Challenge -- is played in Albany every December and has been for the past four years. Both Woods and Timberlake are investors in the Albany resort.

The tagline for their fund is apropos even though neither lives in the country on a full-time basis: "When we come together as one community, we can all make a difference."