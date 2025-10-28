Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump and a Miami golf commit, will make her LPGA Tour debut in November after receiving a sponsor exemption into The ANNIKA. Tournament officials announced Tuesday that Trump, a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, was selected as one of three sponsor invitations for the Nov. 10-16 event at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, the penultimate stop on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Trump, 18, is currently competing in junior and amateur tournaments through the American Junior Golf Association and the South Florida PGA's Srixon Medalist Tour, highlighted by a third-place finish this summer. She ranks No. 461 in the AJGA girls standings and is scheduled to join the Hurricanes women's golf team next fall.

"My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour, and I am thrilled to be able to compete at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November," Trump said in a release. "This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut."

Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., has become one of the most visible young golfers in the amateur ranks, leveraging a social media following of more than six million across multiple platforms. Off the course, she recently launched an apparel and lifestyle brand designed to inspire and support young women pursuing athletics.

"Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA," LPGA executive Ricki Lasky said in a release. "Kai's broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We're excited to see her take this next step in her journey, and we're proud to work closely with our partners in Tampa Bay whose continued commitment to advancing the women's game helps elevate the LPGA and expand its visibility."

The ANNIKA, hosted by 10-time major champion Annika Sorenstam, routinely draws one of the strongest fields of the LPGA season. WNBA star Caitlin Clark is also set to return for the tournament's pro-am on Nov. 12.

Other sponsor exemptions announced include Wake Forest senior Anne-Sterre den Dunnen and Northwestern All-American Lauryn Nguyen. Nelly Korda is the defending champion.