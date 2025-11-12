Two names from outside the ranks of the LPGA Tour are bringing extra attention to this week's stop at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, for The Annika. WNBA star Caitlin Clark teed it up with Nelly Korda in the pro-am on Wednesday, and 18-year-old Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, was given a sponsor's exemption to play in the tournament this week.

Prior to playing in her first professional event, Trump officially joined the University of Miami's women's golf signing class, as she followed through on her commitment to join the Hurricanes next year.

"I love the coaches. It's close to home. Great school," Trump said in her press conference on Tuesday. "I love the people there. My cousins went there as well, so I know people that have gone there. You know, it's a great university and I'm looking forward playing for them."

As for Miami, the Hurricanes are preparing for the increased spotlight that will come with the president's granddaughter playing on the team -- particularly given Kai Trump's sizable social media following.

"We view any potential exposure as positive for Miami golf," Hurricanes coach Janice Olivencia told the Associated Press. "Our current team is a very mature and intelligent group of women. So, we anticipate that we will handle all the attention with great composure and enthusiasm."

Trump is currently ranked 461st in the American Junior Golf Association rankings after playing in three AJGA events this season. Ahead of her debut in an LPGA Tour event, Trump got some sage advice from Tiger Woods, who is dating her mother, Vanessa Trump.

"I mean, he is the best golfer in the entire world. I would say that. And even better person," Trump said Tuesday. "He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens."