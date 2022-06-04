Kevin Na said in a statement released Saturday morning that he will be resigning from the PGA Tour in lieu of the LIV Golf Series. The 38-year-old Na became the first player to publicly resign from the PGA Tour, implying the potential disciplinary measures shelled out by the PGA Tour for his involvement in the new rival golf tour would be too much to overcome,

"Recent developments in professional golf have given me a chance to reconsider my options," Na wrote. "I would like the freedom to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.

"I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been an easy decision and not one I take lightly. I hope the current policies change and I'll be able to play on the PGA Tour again."

The world No. 33 is one of 13 players from the PGA Tour set to participate in the first LIV Golf Series Invitational event this upcoming week at the Centurion Club in London. The PGA Tour had previously denied all player waiver requests for the inaugural event, thus forcing Na -- and possibly others -- to make a decision such as this given Jay Monahan's long-standing stance regarding the Saudi-backed golf league.

Na is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour with the latest coming in January of 2021 at the Sony Open. More recently, he was in the news for his scuffle with Grayson Murray on social media which boiled into a near-physical altercation on the driving range at the Mexico Open.