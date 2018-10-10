Lee Westwood clears path for Padraig Harrington captaincy at 2020 Ryder Cup

With the dust settled on the 2018 Ryder Cup, it's time to start looking ahead ... to the next Ryder Cup. Whistling Straits in Wisconsin plays host to the 2020 Ryder Cup, where a U.S. team that got trounced in Paris will likely once again be favored.

Following Thomas Bjorn's successful captaincy in Europe, there was speculation about who the next man up would be on the Euro side. The answer, as it turns out, is not the man whom some thought it would be.

"I'd like to be playing in two years' time," Englishman Lee Westwood told Sky Sports this week. "I think Padraig Harrington is the ideal candidate for the captaincy. He is the right age and he's still in touch with the players because he's still playing out here. He's very high-profile in the States. He's won a major championship there. I think Padraig is a better candidate than me."

Westwood is not the only Euro to get behind Harrington for Whistling Straits. Rory McIlroy also mentioned Harrington, who has played on six Ryder Cup teams, as the right man for the job.

"I've always thought Padraig would be a good captain in the United States," McIlroy told Sky Sports after the Ryder Cup in Paris. "He's won a lot of golf tournaments over there, he's won a PGA Championship, so we'll see. I think the continuity in the European camp having all these vice captains this year and preparing for captaincy down the road has been a huge foundation of why we've been so good."

Harrington has served as a vice captain on the 2014, 2016 and 2018 European teams.

"It's an interesting one because I wouldn't do it without a certain trepidation because it's not easy, it really isn't easy," Harrington told The Guardian recently. "It's a tough, tough job. But on balance yes, I want to be a Ryder Cup captain at some stage."

Westwood threw out a possible play as captain in Rome, Italy, in 2022 when the event returns to Europe in what will be the United States' next swing at a first win on foreign soil in almost 30 years.

"I won't be putting my name forward for this one, I'd prefer do it in Rome if possible," added Westwood, who will almost certainly be a captain at some point, to Sky Sports. "That would be great, I'd very keen on doing it there [in 2022]."

Steve Stricker is the presumed frontrunner on the U.S. side to be captain in his home state of Wisconsin.