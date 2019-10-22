Legendary golfer Arnold Palmer to be honored in 2020 with his own U.S. Postal Service stamp

The United States Postal Service will have a new (but familiar) face on some of its postage in 2020 as Arnold Palmer will be on some of the Christmas cards you receive and notes you send to friends.

He joins Gwen Ifill as the only other individual announced so far by the USPS in their Forever 2020 series.

The stamp features James Drake's action photograph of Palmer at the 1964 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. Palmer's name appears in the top left corner and the words "Forever" and "USA" are printed along the bottom of the left edge. Art Director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It's an amazing photo, and will look great on postage (at a price that will never change!).

"To have my father celebrated in this way is a true honor," Amy Saunders, Palmer's daughter and chairwoman of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, said in a statement. "It's something I think he would be proud of as both an individual and as an American, and it's a wonderful way to preserve his legacy."

The list of golfers who have adorned the U.S. stamp is not long, and apparently only includes Francis Ouimet and Bobby Jones. Surely Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods will join that threesome someday.

Palmer's legacy post-death has been enduring and impressive -- not that it's a huge surprise. He was always one of the handful of most iconic golfers ever. This stamp honor is simply further evidence of that.