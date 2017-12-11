Lexi Thompson, other golfers react to new USGA rules eliminating call-in penalties
Following the debacle at the ANA Inspiration earlier in 2017, Thompson has some thoughts
Following the elimination of call-in penalties from television viewers by the USGA and R&A as well as the elimination of the two-stroke penalty for signing an incorrect scorecard a player didn't know at the time was incorrect, several professional golfers (including Lexi Thompson) weighed in.
Thompson is infamous for the four-stroke penalty she received at the ANA Inspiration earlier in 2017. After a fan called in for apparently seeing Thompson place her ball in a different spot than her marker in Round 3, Thompson was docked two strokes for that infraction and two more for signing an incorrect Round 3 scorecard while playing the final round. If the same thing happened in 2018, it appears that none of the four penalty strokes would have been applied.
Thompson would have won the her second major by four instead of losing in a playoff. So, of course she weighed in on the rule changes from the USGA and R&A on Monday, but she was not the only one. Several pro golfers had thoughts, which they took to social media. Here is a sampling with Thompson batting leadoff.
"I applaud the USGA and the R&A for their willingness to revise the Rules of Golf to address certain unfortunate situations that have arisen several times in the game of golf," Thompson wrote. "In my case, I am thankful no one else will have to deal with an outcome such as mine in the future.
"I will have no further comment on these changes as I look forward to spending time with my family and friends. I hope everyone has an awesome holiday season, and I wish everyone a healthy and happy 2018."
