Lexi Thompson, other golfers react to new USGA rules eliminating call-in penalties

Following the elimination of call-in penalties from television viewers by the USGA and R&A as well as the elimination of the two-stroke penalty for signing an incorrect scorecard a player didn't know at the time was incorrect, several professional golfers (including Lexi Thompson) weighed in.

Thompson is infamous for the four-stroke penalty she received at the ANA Inspiration earlier in 2017. After a fan called in for apparently seeing Thompson place her ball in a different spot than her marker in Round 3, Thompson was docked two strokes for that infraction and two more for signing an incorrect Round 3 scorecard while playing the final round. If the same thing happened in 2018, it appears that none of the four penalty strokes would have been applied.

Lexi Thompson was assessed a 4-shot penalty for an incorrect marking of a ball and signing an incorrect card yesterday at #ANAInspiration pic.twitter.com/6pNJ5haql9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 3, 2017

Thompson would have won the her second major by four instead of losing in a playoff. So, of course she weighed in on the rule changes from the USGA and R&A on Monday, but she was not the only one. Several pro golfers had thoughts, which they took to social media. Here is a sampling with Thompson batting leadoff.

"I applaud the USGA and the R&A for their willingness to revise the Rules of Golf to address certain unfortunate situations that have arisen several times in the game of golf," Thompson wrote. "In my case, I am thankful no one else will have to deal with an outcome such as mine in the future.

"I will have no further comment on these changes as I look forward to spending time with my family and friends. I hope everyone has an awesome holiday season, and I wish everyone a healthy and happy 2018."

My statement on the changes this morning...Happy Holidays! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/krrcdF6iAo — Lexi Thompson (@Lexi) December 11, 2017