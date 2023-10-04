Lexi Thompson will become the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event when she tees it up next week in the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin, Thompson confirmed to ESPN. The 28-year-old will follow in the footsteps of fellow LPGA professionals Brittany Lincicome (2018 Barbasol Championhip), Michelle Wie West (eight PGA Tour events throughout her career), Suzy Whaley (2003 Greater Hartford Open) and Annika Sorenstam (2003 Bank of America Colonial). Babe Didrikson Zaharias and Shirley Spork also made PGA Tour appearances in the mid 1900s.

"I'm hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children's Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is," Thompson said in a statement. "I'm grateful to Shriners Children's for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids."

Thompson has enjoyed a long career on the LPGA. First arriving on the scene as a 12-year-old at the 2007 U.S. Women's Open, Thompson has gone on to tally 11 victories with her first coming in 2011 when she was just 16.

With longevity comes inevitable struggles of which Thompson appears to be on the other side. Leading into the 2023 Solheim Cup, Thompson missed eight of 11 cuts and was viewed as a controversial option to begin the competition for the United States side. In her sixth appearance, the American collected a 3-1-0 record as the visiting team tied the Europeans 14 to 14. In her most recent LPGA outing, Thompson finished T8 at the Arkansas Championship for her first top 10 since November 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lexi to the 2023 tournament," Executive Director of the Shriners Children's Open, Patrick Lindsey said . "We are eager to have Lexi on the course and continue to break through barriers."