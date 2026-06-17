Lionel Messi ties all-time World Cup goals record; U.S. Open expert picks, player rankings

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⚽ Five things to know Wednesday

⛳ Do not miss this: U.S. Open picks, predictions and player rankings

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Welcome to the third major championship of the season. The 2026 U.S. Open tees off Thursday at Shinnecock Hills, in Southampton, New York, where 156 players will compete for glory and where Scottie Scheffler has a chance to complete the career grand slam. Here is the complete schedule and all the groupings for Thursday's Round 1.

Scheffler clearly has the most at stake of any player in the USGA's massive field. He can join an elite club of only three golfers to complete the career grand slam in their first opportunity. The world No. 1 has not been in his best form this year, though, and last won a tournament all the way back in January.

While Scheffler enters the U.S. Open as the best player on the course, the gap between him and the rest might get even slimmer if he crumbles under the immense pressure. A number of players farther down our top-26 rankings have won this tournament in the past and could climb closer to his spot at the top if they add another major to their résumé. These stars outside the top 10 already have one U.S. Open victory under their belt:

11. Justin Rose (won 2013)

12. Bryson DeChambeau (won 2020, 2024)

14. J.J. Spaun (won 2025)

16. Wyndham Clark (won 2023)

20. Brooks Koepka (won 2017, 2018)

Using the process of elimination, only eight players have a realistic chance of winning the tournament. Our experts both picked winners from that shortlist, but they do not fully agree on some of their other predictions. While Patrick McDonald says Scheffler is a lock to make the top 10, Robby Kalland argues that he is the biggest star who definitely will not win.

Kalland: "The ball-striking concerns are real, and in the wind they'll face this week on greens this nasty, he will not be able to execute his usual risk-averse style well enough to complete the career grand slam."

🏀 NBA offseason bold predictions

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The NBA is about to witness another "Summer of LeBron." Every previous time LeBron James hit free agency in his 23-year career, the league came to a screeching halt and awaited his decision before going on with business. Get ready for the latest installment in that trend, with all eyes on James as he decides whether to re-sign with the Lakers, head elsewhere or retire.

Our NBA writers made seven bold predictions for the offseason, and Sam Quinn went out on a limb to say that not only will James leave the Lakers, but he will join a Western Conference rival.

These are a few of my favorite predictions:

LeBron James joins the Warriors

The Spurs trade De'Aaron Fox

trade Jaylen Brown is done in Boston

Quinn also went a step further with his prognostication for King James' next move. He set the odds for each possible scenario, from that signing with the Warriors to a potential Heat reunion.

Here's why Quinn thinks there is a 30% chance James will play for Golden State next season:

Quinn: "The Warriors check a lot of boxes here. They're close to Los Angeles. They have a player James would want to play with. They're aggressive enough to push all in to try to win a championship. If someone is going to steal James from the Lakers, Golden State feels like the likeliest destination."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Mets at Reds or Marlins at Phillies, 12:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ World Cup: Portugal vs. DR Congo, 1 p.m. on Fox

⚾ College World Series: No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 16 West Virginia, 2 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Rays at Dodgers, 3:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ World Cup: England vs. Croatia, 4 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Blue Jays at Red Sox or White Sox at Yankees, 6:45 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ World Cup: Ghana vs. Panama, 7 p.m. on FS1

⚾ College World Series: Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Giants at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Guardians at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 WNBA Commissioner's Cup: Liberty at Sky, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Orioles at Mariners or Pirates at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ World Cup: Uzbekistan vs. Colombia, 10 p.m. on FS1

🏀 WNBA Commissioner's Cup: Aces at Mercury, 10 p.m. on USA Network