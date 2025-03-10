TUCSON, Ariz. -- Jerry Kelly walked through the hotel lobby, plopped down in a chair and let out a groan. He had just woken up from a midafternoon nap and is equal parts groggy and giddy. The 12-time PGA Tour Champions winner does not make these siestas part of his usual routine, but when it comes to his week at the Cologuard Classic, there is nothing normal about it.

Wearing as many hats as one possibly can, Kelly serves as a Cologuard ambassador, competitor, player host and essentially one of the tournament founders. It is a draining week not only physically but emotionally for the man who is leading the Champions Tour's charge against colorectal cancer.

He will take the shut eye when he can get it.

"It's an awesome, tough week," Kelly said.

Before a substantive question can be asked, Kelly rolled on without skipping a beat. He discussed the growth of the tournament, the awareness it raised, the advocacy groups that have attended the event and friends he has made and lost throughout the years. He was unapologetic in his words and willing to push the envelope in airing his thoughts -- even if it makes others uncomfortable -- a refreshing trait that only draws a listener in closer during this day and age.

Kelly may be the frontman in this endeavor, but he knows that he is far from the center of attention. This week is about more than golf, and Kelly could not do it without the help of many -- including his fellow professionals who have bought into the cause more than he could have ever imagined.

"They do so much," Kelly said. "I mean, it is hard to play for someone -- to have an emotional connection on your hat. It's not just shaking their hands and wearing their pin. There's an emotional connection from everyone I talk to. This isn't just a golf tournament; this is so much deeper than that, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.

"I have a players dinner for them to try to treat them well because I know it takes a while, like I said -- even more emotion, even more feeling into something and we are pretty ramped up with feeling when we are playing. It's special that they have taken to it so well."

Stewart Cink showed up to his pro-am tee time the following day a few minutes late but quickly made up for lost time. Introductions were made, handshakes were exchanged and pictures were taken to capture the moment before golf balls were finally sent flying through the cloud-covered sky.

On a chilly and windy day in Southern Arizona, Cink teed it up with three men whose lives have been affected by colorectal cancer. Their excitement and energy for the round ahead washed away any thought of cold.

Cink and his caddie, Chris Jones, took time to speak with them individually during the day whether walking up and down the fairways of La Paloma Country Club or in between holes waiting to tee off. Conversation topics varied from music to golf tips, but the joy in the faces of these men remained throughout.

At first glance, an onlooker would not have the faintest idea the Cologuard Classic was a pro-am. Instead, participants appear to be normal foursomes with one (particularly great) golfer.

Cink glided across the property like a knife through hot butter needing only 59 strokes to complete his 18 holes. His playing partners were in awe of his accomplishment offering congratulations and words of encouragement for the tournament at hand.

While Cink's golf was a sight to see, it was a moment after the round that showed the true essence of the week. Already donning a pair of ribbons on his hat -- which all players wear in honor of a colorectal cancer patient, survivor or in memory of someone who passed away from the disease -- Cink received a request from one of his pro-am partners to add another in honor of his wife who had recently passed.

Cink pinned it to the front of his bag without hesitation.

"It means the world to me," his pro-am partner replied.