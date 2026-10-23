The list of players who will not be joining LIV Golf 2.0 is getting longer. Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter headline the latest crop to announce that they will not be returning to the league. The pair of Englishmen were joined by Branden Grace, Tom McKibbin and Lucas Herbert on Friday as the deadline for player commitment to the league is Oct. 25.

"Wanted to confirm that I will not be a part of LIV 2.0," Hatton wrote on his Instagram story. "A big thank you to everyone for their continued support. I am excited for what the next chapter of my career holds. Looking forward to seeing you all in Abu Dhabi."

Hatton has eyes on the DP World Tour playoffs, which begin in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 5-8, where he will make his first start since departing from LIV Golf. He will be joined in the field by his Legion XIII teammate and captain, Jon Rahm, who had already made it known that he wants nothing to do with the league moving forward.

Rahm's lawyer stated that his client found the terms for LIV Golf 2.0 "unacceptable" before the two parties reached a separation agreement in which the Spaniard retained his name, image and likeness rights. Like Rahm, Hatton has playing privileges on the DP World Tour thanks to his previous victories on the circuit.

The same will go for Poulter and the rest of the lot who can return to the DP World Tour in November. In his statement, the 12-time DP World Tour winner cited wanting to spend more time with his family, grow his YouTube channel and compete in some senior events as reasons for leaving LIV Golf and the Majesticks, which he has captained since the start.

"Ultimately, the opportunity to spend more time at home with my family, reduce international travel, focus on senior golf and have the opportunity to pursue other interests was something that I felt was right for me at this stage of my life and career," Poulter released in a statement.

The DP World Tour put its foot in the ground two weeks ago when the league announced that any player who played in LIV Golf 2.0 would not be able to take up membership on the European circuit in 2027. To be eligible for the European Ryder Cup team, one must be a member of the DP World Tour.

Other players who have indicated that they will no longer be playing on LIV Golf include Adrian Meronk, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III, Thomas Pieters and David Puig. Meanwhile, those who plan to play in the league should it get off the ground include Richard Bland, Ben Campbell, Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele.

"This is where I want to be," Steele recently said. "This has been home to me for the last four years, it's been great. I'm happy to stay."