LIV Golf kicks off its sophomore season this week with its first event of 2023 at El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba. Featuring new players such as Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz, LIV Golf's second year will not only include fresh faces and different team names (like the Range Goats) but also new locations. While its inaugural campaign featured just eight events, LIV Golf's second season will nearly double in tournaments with 14 as it travels to exotic locations such as Mexico, Australia and Singapore.

LIV has pounced on the opportunity to reintroduce previous PGA Tour and DP World Tour venues with these new locations. It will begin immediately with its event at El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba and continue with tournaments held at Valderrama and the Old White Course at The Greenbrier.

A busy spring will see LIV members play six times from the middle of March through the end of May and potentially eight times for those like Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson who are qualified for the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship. An extensive travel schedule will see competitors play in back-to-back weeks in Australia and Singapore before returning to the United States.

The schedule opens up a bit from there as only one tournament is scheduled in June and one more in July as major championship season wraps up. Rather than repeating the team championship at Trump National Doral, LIV has decided to take its team championship international to Royal Greens & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The site of Brooks Koepka's victory in 2022, it will instead be used to decide a team championship in early Nov. 2023.

The schedule and teams are not the only aspects of LIV Golf to undergo a makeover as the broadcasting and streaming options have changed. Streamed on YouTube, Facebook and its official website in 2022, LIV Golf has recently agreed to terms with The CW Network for the next three years. Viewers can now expect to watch the first round of LIV Golf tournaments on The CW app on Friday and the final two days of competition on The CW Network and its affiliates.

2023 LIV Golf schedule

Date Golf Course Location Feb. 24-26 El Camaleon Golf Club Playa Del Carmen, Mexico March 17-19 The Gallery Golf Club Tucson, Arizona March 31-April 2 Orange County National Orlando, Florida April 21-23 The Grange Golf Club Adelaide, Australia April 28-30 Sentosa Golf Club Singapore May 12-14 Cedar Ridge Country Club Broken Arrow, Oklahoma May 26-28 Trump National Washington DC Sterling, Virginia June 30-July 2 Real Club Valderrama Sotogrande, Spain July 7-9 The Centurion Club London, England Aug. 4-6 The Old White Course White Sulpur Springs, West Virginia Aug. 11-13 Trump National Bedminster Bedminster, New Jersey Sept. 22-24 Rich Harvest Farms Sugar Grove, Illinois Oct. 20-22 Trump National Doral Miami, Florida Nov. 3-5 Royal Greens & Country Club Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf teams and rosters