LIV Golf kicks off its sophomore season this week with its first event of 2023 at El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba. Featuring new players such as Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz, LIV Golf's second year will not only include fresh faces and different team names (like the Range Goats) but also new locations. While its inaugural campaign featured just eight events, LIV Golf's second season will nearly double in tournaments with 14 as it travels to exotic locations such as Mexico, Australia and Singapore.
LIV has pounced on the opportunity to reintroduce previous PGA Tour and DP World Tour venues with these new locations. It will begin immediately with its event at El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba and continue with tournaments held at Valderrama and the Old White Course at The Greenbrier.
A busy spring will see LIV members play six times from the middle of March through the end of May and potentially eight times for those like Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson who are qualified for the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship. An extensive travel schedule will see competitors play in back-to-back weeks in Australia and Singapore before returning to the United States.
The schedule opens up a bit from there as only one tournament is scheduled in June and one more in July as major championship season wraps up. Rather than repeating the team championship at Trump National Doral, LIV has decided to take its team championship international to Royal Greens & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The site of Brooks Koepka's victory in 2022, it will instead be used to decide a team championship in early Nov. 2023.
The schedule and teams are not the only aspects of LIV Golf to undergo a makeover as the broadcasting and streaming options have changed. Streamed on YouTube, Facebook and its official website in 2022, LIV Golf has recently agreed to terms with The CW Network for the next three years. Viewers can now expect to watch the first round of LIV Golf tournaments on The CW app on Friday and the final two days of competition on The CW Network and its affiliates.
2023 LIV Golf schedule
|Date
|Golf Course
|Location
Feb. 24-26
El Camaleon Golf Club
Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
March 17-19
The Gallery Golf Club
Tucson, Arizona
March 31-April 2
Orange County National
Orlando, Florida
April 21-23
The Grange Golf Club
Adelaide, Australia
April 28-30
Sentosa Golf Club
Singapore
May 12-14
Cedar Ridge Country Club
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
May 26-28
Trump National Washington DC
Sterling, Virginia
June 30-July 2
Real Club Valderrama
Sotogrande, Spain
July 7-9
The Centurion Club
London, England
Aug. 4-6
The Old White Course
White Sulpur Springs, West Virginia
Aug. 11-13
Trump National Bedminster
Bedminster, New Jersey
Sept. 22-24
Rich Harvest Farms
Sugar Grove, Illinois
Oct. 20-22
Trump National Doral
Miami, Florida
Nov. 3-5
Royal Greens & Country Club
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf teams and rosters
|Name
|Captain
|Team Members
4 Aces
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihelin
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz
HyFlyers
Phil Mickelson
Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, James Piot
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent
Majesticks
Ian Poulter
Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield
Range Goats
Bubba Watson
Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, Chase Koepka
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig