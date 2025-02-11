After the season-opening event last week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia won by 100-1 long shot Adrian Meronk, the circuit moves to Australia for LIV Golf Adelaide. This tournament, formerly played in late-April, is known as the tour's rowdiest event, where fans will pack "The Watering Hole," the 12th hole at Grange Golf Club. As a whole, Grange plays as a par-72 at less than 7,000 yards with birdies galore over the three days of play. Talor Gooch won the inaugural event in 2023 at -19 under par with Brendan Steele becoming a long shot winner at -18 under par in 2024. With perfect weather expected this weekend, the winning score should approach -20 under par once again. The LIV Golf Adelaide first round will begin on Thursday at 9:15 p.m. ET.
Jon Rahm, who has never finished outside the top-10 in a LIV Golf event that he has completed, is the favorite at +550 odds, followed by Tyrrell Hatton (+750), Bryson DeChambeau (+850), Joaquin Niemann (+900) and Australian Cameron Smith at +1400. Before locking in your 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Eric Cohen.
Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winners of the first two LIV Golf events in 2024, Joaquin Niemann at Mayakoba and Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, as well as Sergio Garcia at Andalucia last July. He also accurately predicted Bryson DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds. Eric is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show.
Top 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide picks
One surprise: Cohen is fading Cameron Smith, who's one of the top players on the board at +1400 odds. The Australian would love to win in his home country but his game of late has been inconsistent. In December, he finished T39 at the DP World Tour's Australian Open, then went T2 the following week in the Asian Tour's Riyadh stop. Last week, at the same course in Riyadh, Smith finished in the middle of the pack at T25.
When his game is right, Smith is one of the best in the world. But he lost strokes off the tee and on approach last week and only marginally gained with the putter. In two appearances at Grange Golf Club, he's finished T3 and T14. While Cohen isn't necessarily expecting a poor week from him in Australia, he doesn't feel the value is there to bet Smith on top with the state of his game right now. See who to back at SportsLine.
LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 odds, field
Jon Rahm +550
Tyrrell Hatton +750
Bryson DeChambeau +850
Joaquin Niemann +900
Cameron Smith +1400
Brooks Koepka +1800
Sergio Garcia +2000
Marc Leishman +2200
Dean Burmester +2200
Lucas Herbert +2500
Louis Oosthuizen +2500
David Puig +2500
Abraham Ancer +2500
Talor Gooch +3000
Sebastian Munoz +3000
Paul Casey +3000
Patrick Reed +3000
Tom McKibbin +4000
Cameron Tringale +4000
Anirban Lahiri +4000
Peter Uihlein +5000
Carlos Ortiz +5000
Caleb Surratt +5000
Ben Campbell +5000
Adrian Meronk +5000
Thomas Pieters +6500
Richard Bland +6500
Matthew Wolff +6500
Jason Kokrak +6500
Dustin Johnson +6500
Charl Schwartzel +8000
Brendan Steele +8000
Matt Jones +10000
Harold Varner +10000
Sam Horsfield +12000
Mito Pereira +12000
Kevin Na +12000
Charles Howell III +12000
Bubba Watson +12000
Yubin Jang +15000
Ollie Schniederjans +15000
Ian Poulter +15000
Henrik Stenson +15000
Graeme McDowell +15000
Branden Grace +15000
Martin Kaymer +25000
Luis Masaveu +25000
Danny Lee +25000
Wade Ormsby +30000
Max Lee +30000
Lee Westwood +30000
Frederik Kjettrup +30000
Andy Ogletree +30000
Phil Mickelson +40000
Anthony Kim +100000