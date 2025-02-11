After the season-opening event last week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia won by 100-1 long shot Adrian Meronk, the circuit moves to Australia for LIV Golf Adelaide. This tournament, formerly played in late-April, is known as the tour's rowdiest event, where fans will pack "The Watering Hole," the 12th hole at Grange Golf Club. As a whole, Grange plays as a par-72 at less than 7,000 yards with birdies galore over the three days of play. Talor Gooch won the inaugural event in 2023 at -19 under par with Brendan Steele becoming a long shot winner at -18 under par in 2024. With perfect weather expected this weekend, the winning score should approach -20 under par once again. The LIV Golf Adelaide first round will begin on Thursday at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Jon Rahm, who has never finished outside the top-10 in a LIV Golf event that he has completed, is the favorite at +550 odds, followed by Tyrrell Hatton (+750), Bryson DeChambeau (+850), Joaquin Niemann (+900) and Australian Cameron Smith at +1400. Before locking in your 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winners of the first two LIV Golf events in 2024, Joaquin Niemann at Mayakoba and Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, as well as Sergio Garcia at Andalucia last July. He also accurately predicted Bryson DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds. Eric is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show.

One surprise: Cohen is fading Cameron Smith, who's one of the top players on the board at +1400 odds. The Australian would love to win in his home country but his game of late has been inconsistent. In December, he finished T39 at the DP World Tour's Australian Open, then went T2 the following week in the Asian Tour's Riyadh stop. Last week, at the same course in Riyadh, Smith finished in the middle of the pack at T25.

When his game is right, Smith is one of the best in the world. But he lost strokes off the tee and on approach last week and only marginally gained with the putter. In two appearances at Grange Golf Club, he's finished T3 and T14. While Cohen isn't necessarily expecting a poor week from him in Australia, he doesn't feel the value is there to bet Smith on top with the state of his game right now. See who to back at SportsLine.

Jon Rahm +550

Tyrrell Hatton +750

Bryson DeChambeau +850

Joaquin Niemann +900

Cameron Smith +1400

Brooks Koepka +1800

Sergio Garcia +2000

Marc Leishman +2200

Dean Burmester +2200

Lucas Herbert +2500

Louis Oosthuizen +2500

David Puig +2500

Abraham Ancer +2500

Talor Gooch +3000

Sebastian Munoz +3000

Paul Casey +3000

Patrick Reed +3000

Tom McKibbin +4000

Cameron Tringale +4000

Anirban Lahiri +4000

Peter Uihlein +5000

Carlos Ortiz +5000

Caleb Surratt +5000

Ben Campbell +5000

Adrian Meronk +5000

Thomas Pieters +6500

Richard Bland +6500

Matthew Wolff +6500

Jason Kokrak +6500

Dustin Johnson +6500

Charl Schwartzel +8000

Brendan Steele +8000

Matt Jones +10000

Harold Varner +10000

Sam Horsfield +12000

Mito Pereira +12000

Kevin Na +12000

Charles Howell III +12000

Bubba Watson +12000

Yubin Jang +15000

Ollie Schniederjans +15000

Ian Poulter +15000

Henrik Stenson +15000

Graeme McDowell +15000

Branden Grace +15000

Martin Kaymer +25000

Luis Masaveu +25000

Danny Lee +25000

Wade Ormsby +30000

Max Lee +30000

Lee Westwood +30000

Frederik Kjettrup +30000

Andy Ogletree +30000

Phil Mickelson +40000

Anthony Kim +100000