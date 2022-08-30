The LIV Golf Invitational Series makes its third stop in the United States with 48 players set to compete at The International Golf Club near Boston, Mass. The 2022 LIV Golf Boston field will compete for $20 million in prize money for individual play, while 12 teams battle for an additional $5 million. Teams will be announced on Tuesday after a draft. The 2022 LIV Golf Boston field will feature plenty of big names like Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.

Play gets underway on Friday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. ET. According to the latest 2022 LIV Golf Boston odds, Smith is going off as the 11-2 favorite, with Johnson (6-1), Joaquin Niemann (9-1) and Talor Gooch (16-1) next in line. Before locking in your 2022 LIV Golf Boston picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up nearly 75 units in 2022 having hit Cameron Smith (+2200) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (+25000) at the American Express, Joaquin Niemann (+7000) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (+6600) live at the PGA Championship.

Top 2022 LIV Golf Boston picks

One surprise: McDonald is fading Cameron Smith, who's listed as the 11-2 favorite, in Boston this week. Smith had a stellar season on the PGA Tour last season, recording three victories and seven top-10 finishes. He was able to claim a major championship with a win at the British Open, but he dealt with injuries late in the season that caused him to miss the BMW Championship, the second event in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

"I am surprised Smith is this short given the question marks surrounding his hip discomfort," McDonald told SportsLine. "Needing to withdraw from the BMW Championship and looking uncomfortable at the Tour Championship, I would have made Johnson the favorite this week. The Players Championship winner and Champion Golfer of the Year is a prolific champion and can win on any given week but given the variance we have seen in LIV thus far, +550 is far too steep to warrant any investment."

2022 LIV Golf Boston odds, field

Cameron Smith 11-2

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Joaquin Niemann 9-1

Talor Gooch 16-1

Louis Oosthuizen 20-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Patrick Reed 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Sergio Garcia 22-1

Abraham Ancer 22-1

Matthew Wolff 28-1

Branden Grace 28-1

Carlos Ortiz 33-1

Henrik Stenson 35-1

Marc Leishman 35-1

Harold Varner III 35-1

Jason Kokrak 40-1

Charles Howell 40-1

Sam Horsfield 45-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Lee Westwood 55-1

Charl Schwarzer 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1

Matt Jones 66-1

Cameron Tringale 75-1

Anirban Lahiri 80-1

Pat Perez 90-1

Lauri Canter 90-1

Martin Kaymer 90-1

Peter Uihlein 90-1

Bernd Wiesberger 80-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Richard Bland 140-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 140-1

Scott Vincent 110-1

Hudson Swafford 140-1

Graeme McDowell 150-1

Phachara Khongwatmai 175-1

Turk Pettit 200-1

Shaun Norris 200-1

Sihwan Kim 150-1

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 175-1

Wade Ormsby 250-1

Chase Koepka 350-1

James Piot 750-1

Jediah Morgan 1500-1