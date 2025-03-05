After a three week break, LIV Golf is back in action for two consecutive weeks of play beginning in Hong Kong. After a longshot won the season opener in Saudi Arabia (Adrian Meronk, +10000), Joaquin Niemann captured the title in Adelaide at +900 odds. Hong Kong Golf Club hosts this week's event for the second straight season and plays at only 6,700 yards, with water in play on half of the holes. The course should see plenty of birdies and favor those long hitters who will have short irons into the greens. Abraham Ancer beat Paul Casey and Cameron Smith in a playoff last season and looks to defend his title this week. The 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong first round will begin on Thursday at 11:15 p.m. ET.

Jon Rahm, who has never finished outside the top-10 in a LIV Golf event that he has completed, is the favorite at +550 odds, followed by Niemann (+750), Tyrrell Hatton (+800), Bryson DeChambeau (+900), and Smith (+1600). Before locking in your 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winners of the first two LIV Golf events in 2024, Joaquin Niemann at Mayakoba and Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, as well as Sergio Garcia at Andalucia last July. He also accurately predicted Bryson DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds. Eric is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge Best Bets" golf show on Tuesday nights.

Top 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong picks

One surprise: Cohen is fading Sergio Garcia, who's one of the top players on the board at +2000 odds. To date, Garcia has only one LIV victory since joining the circuit in 2022. The victory came in his native Spain, far from where the pros will be playing in Asia this week. Garcia is capable of high finishes, with a T6 at LIV Golf Riyadh as his best result of the opening two events this season.

The Spaniard has been excellent off the tee, having gained strokes on the field in every LIV event dating back to late 2022. But his all-important approach game has been inconsistent, having lost a combined 1.3 strokes in the first two 2025 events combined. Cohen doesn't believe the value is right to play Garcia at such short odds and recommends two outrights he thinks would be better bets. See who to back at SportsLine.

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 odds, field

Jon Rahm +550

Joaquin Niemann +750

Tyrrell Hatton +800

Bryson DeChambeau +900

Cameron Smith +1600

Sergio Garcia +2000

David Puig +2000

Abraham Ancer +2000

Brooks Koepka +2000

Dean Burmester +2500

Paul Casey +2800

Marc Leishman +2800

Tom McKibbin +3000

Richard Bland +3000

Patrick Reed +3000

Carlos Ortiz +3000

Lucas Herbert +3000

Cameron Tringale +4000

Sebastian Munoz +4000

Louis Oosthuizen +4000

Anirban Lahiri +4000

Adrian Meronk +4500

Ben Campbell +5000

Talor Gooch +6000

Peter Uihlein +6000

Thomas Pieters +7000

Harold Varner III +7000

Sam Horsfield +8000

Charl Schwartzel +8000

Caleb Surratt +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Matthew Wolff +10000

Kevin Na +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Charles Howell III +10000

Henrik Stenson +10000

Branden Grace +10000

Brendan Steele +12000

Yubin Jang +12000

Ian Poulter +15000

Graeme McDowell +15000

Max Lee +20000

Matt Jones +20000

Bubba Watson +20000

Wade Ormsby +20000

Luis Masaveu +25000

Frederik Kjettrup +30000

Andy Ogletree +30000

Mito Pereira +30000

Martin Kaymer +30000

Lee Westwood +30000

Phil Mickelson +50000

Danny Lee +50000

Anthony Kim +100000

