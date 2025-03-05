After a three week break, LIV Golf is back in action for two consecutive weeks of play beginning in Hong Kong. After a longshot won the season opener in Saudi Arabia (Adrian Meronk, +10000), Joaquin Niemann captured the title in Adelaide at +900 odds. Hong Kong Golf Club hosts this week's event for the second straight season and plays at only 6,700 yards, with water in play on half of the holes. The course should see plenty of birdies and favor those long hitters who will have short irons into the greens. Abraham Ancer beat Paul Casey and Cameron Smith in a playoff last season and looks to defend his title this week. The 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong first round will begin on Thursday at 11:15 p.m. ET.
Jon Rahm, who has never finished outside the top-10 in a LIV Golf event that he has completed, is the favorite at +550 odds, followed by Niemann (+750), Tyrrell Hatton (+800), Bryson DeChambeau (+900), and Smith (+1600). Before locking in your 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Eric Cohen.
Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winners of the first two LIV Golf events in 2024, Joaquin Niemann at Mayakoba and Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, as well as Sergio Garcia at Andalucia last July. He also accurately predicted Bryson DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds. Eric is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge Best Bets" golf show on Tuesday nights.
Top 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong picks
One surprise: Cohen is fading Sergio Garcia, who's one of the top players on the board at +2000 odds. To date, Garcia has only one LIV victory since joining the circuit in 2022. The victory came in his native Spain, far from where the pros will be playing in Asia this week. Garcia is capable of high finishes, with a T6 at LIV Golf Riyadh as his best result of the opening two events this season.
The Spaniard has been excellent off the tee, having gained strokes on the field in every LIV event dating back to late 2022. But his all-important approach game has been inconsistent, having lost a combined 1.3 strokes in the first two 2025 events combined. Cohen doesn't believe the value is right to play Garcia at such short odds and recommends two outrights he thinks would be better bets. See who to back at SportsLine.
LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 odds, field
Jon Rahm +550
Joaquin Niemann +750
Tyrrell Hatton +800
Bryson DeChambeau +900
Cameron Smith +1600
Sergio Garcia +2000
David Puig +2000
Abraham Ancer +2000
Brooks Koepka +2000
Dean Burmester +2500
Paul Casey +2800
Marc Leishman +2800
Tom McKibbin +3000
Richard Bland +3000
Patrick Reed +3000
Carlos Ortiz +3000
Lucas Herbert +3000
Cameron Tringale +4000
Sebastian Munoz +4000
Louis Oosthuizen +4000
Anirban Lahiri +4000
Adrian Meronk +4500
Ben Campbell +5000
Talor Gooch +6000
Peter Uihlein +6000
Thomas Pieters +7000
Harold Varner III +7000
Sam Horsfield +8000
Charl Schwartzel +8000
Caleb Surratt +8000
Dustin Johnson +8000
Matthew Wolff +10000
Kevin Na +10000
Jason Kokrak +10000
Charles Howell III +10000
Henrik Stenson +10000
Branden Grace +10000
Brendan Steele +12000
Yubin Jang +12000
Ian Poulter +15000
Graeme McDowell +15000
Max Lee +20000
Matt Jones +20000
Bubba Watson +20000
Wade Ormsby +20000
Luis Masaveu +25000
Frederik Kjettrup +30000
Andy Ogletree +30000
Mito Pereira +30000
Martin Kaymer +30000
Lee Westwood +30000
Phil Mickelson +50000
Danny Lee +50000
Anthony Kim +100000
