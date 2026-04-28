LIV Golf's upcoming tournament in New Orleans -- scheduled for later this summer -- has been postponed, the state of Louisiana confirmed Tuesday. The state and LIV Golf still hope a reimagined version of the tournament can take place in the fall, although in what shape or form is still to be determined.

"First, we want to thank Zurich and PGA Tour leadership for another outstanding tournament this past weekend," said Governor Jeff Landry and Louisiana economic development secretary Susan Bourgeois in a joint statement. "We are proud of the continued partnership and the opportunities this event brings to our state each year.

"Secretary Bourgeois spoke with LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil on Friday and was informed that the organization seeks to postpone its June 2026 event in New Orleans to explore a potential event this fall. The state has already paid $3.2 million in accordance with the contract. LIV is expected to return all state incentive funds, with the exception of the $2 million already invested in upgrades for City Park, ensuring those improvements remain in place for the community.

"We appreciate LIV's good-faith efforts and look forward to maintaining our partnership as we continue conversations around an event later this year. We are grateful for the work of our local partners and the collaboration that supported this effort. Louisiana continues to move forward with strong momentum and we remain focused on opportunities that deliver value for our communities."

LIV Golf Louisiana was set to begin June 25, one week after the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Without the tournament on the calendar -- and should one not replace it -- LIV Golf will have a month-long gap in its playing schedule, meaning players will be without a place on the circuit to prepare for The Open at Royal Birkdale, which begins on July 16.

Instead, the league will resume play the following week on July 23 at JCB Golf & Country Club in Great Britain.

The state of Louisiana set aside roughly $7 million to bring LIV Golf to New Orleans, according to prior reports. Of this, $5 million was paid to LIV Golf as a hosting fee, and $2 million was put towards course improvements, which has been nearly used in full. Due to a clawback provision in the contract, LIV Golf will repay the $1.2 million it has already received, and it is no longer eligible to receive the remaining $4 million.

The transfer of money back and forth comes at a tumultuous time for the league. Reports surfaced that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund was planning to pull funding from the league at the end of the season, given the country's refocused financial incentives announced a couple of weeks ago.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil insisted the league was on solid financial ground in an email to LIV Golf employees, noting the 2026 season would go "exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle." However, in an interview with TNT Sports, O'Neil said he would have to "work like crazy" to keep it going.

LIV Golf is set to make its first entry into the United States next week at Trump National DC for LIV Golf Virginia. The event kicks off a congested portion of the schedule that will see the league travel to South Korea from May 28-31 before an event in Spain from June 4-7.