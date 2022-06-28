The LIV Golf series is set to host its second tournament this week as 48 players compete at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Oregon. This week's event will be the LIV tour's first stop in the United States, which is expected to host five of the league's eight events. Charl Schwartzel was the winner of the LIV Tour's inaugural event at LIV Golf London, winning $4.75 million in the process. Schwartzel will be part of the 2022 LIV Golf Portland field, which also features the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia.

According to the latest 2022 LIV Golf Portland odds, Schwartzel is listed at 22-1, while Johnson is the 13-2 favorite. Should your LIV Golf Portland 2022 bets include backing a newcomer like Koepka or DeChambeau this week, or should you look elsewhere in the field for value? Before locking in your 2022 LIV Golf Portland picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up nearly 75 units in 2022 having hit Cameron Smith (+2200) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (+25000) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (+7000) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (+6600) live at the PGA Championship.

2022 LIV Golf Portland picks

McDonald is fading Sergio Garcia, who's listed among the favorites at 14-1, in Portland this week. Garcia was having a subpar season on the PGA Tour before joining the LIV Golf series. In fact, the 42-year-old missed the cut in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, including at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

"The Spaniard has simply not looked sharp in 2022, let alone the last month," McDonald told SportsLine. "A T48 finish at the BMW International Open and a T22 in the London LIV event sandwich a missed cut at the U.S. Open. Garcia remains a fantastic driver of the golf ball, but the rest of his game has been wildly inconsistent and makes for an easy pass at this price."

2022 LIV Golf Portland odds, field

Dustin Johnson +650

Louis Oosthuizen +900

Brooks Koepka +1000

Abraham Ancer +1100

Talor Gooch +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +1200

Sergio Garcia +1400

Patrick Reed +1400

Kevin Na +1800

Pat Perez +2000

Ian Poulter +2000

Sam Horsfield +2000

Charl Schwartzel +2200

Bernd Wiesberger +2800

Brandon Grace +2800

Adrian Otaegui +3300

Graeme McDowell +3300

Laurie Canter +3300

Matt Jones +3300

Hennie Du Plessis +3300

Lee Westwood +3300

Justin Harding +4000

Scott Vincent +5000

Peter Uihlein +5000

Martin Kaymer +5000

Richard Bland +5500

Hudson Swafford +6600

Yuki Inamori +6600

Phil Mickelson +6600

Sihwan Kim +8000

Shaun Norris +8000

Ryosuke Kinoshita +9000

Wade Ormsby +9000

Phachara Khongwatmai +10000

Travis Smyth +10000

Sadom Kaewkanjana +12500

Turk Pettit +15000

Hideto Tanihara +15000

Jinichiro Kozuma +17500

Chase Koepka +25000

Blake Windred +25000

James Piot +25000

Itthipat Buranatanyarat +25000

Ian Snyman +25000

Jediah Morgan +35000