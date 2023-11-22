LIV Golf released its 2024 schedule on Wednesday, and we learned that the on-screen graphics are not the only thing LIV has copied from the world of Formula 1. Next year, during the third season of the league's existence, LIV Golf will head to Las Vegas for the first time, following in the footsteps of F1 -- and they will be presenting the event during Super Bowl weekend, of all times.

Vegas is just one of a handful of new additions to the slate. Hong Kong, Houston and Nashville are all on the schedule for the first time. Others, like Andalucia, Greenbrier, Mayakoba, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Adelaide will be return visits.

As with previous years, LIV has scheduled around the major championships. Its USA event in April will be the week before the Masters, while its Singapore event in May will be two weeks before the PGA Championship. The Houston event in June will be a week before the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. And the Andalucia event in Spain will take place the week before The Open in July.

Below is a look at the full schedule for LIV Golf in the 2024 season.

Event Location Dates 1 Mayakoba Feb. 2-4 2 Las Vegas Feb. 8-10 3 Saudi Arabia Mar. 1-3 4 Hong Kong Mar. 8-10 5 USA April 5-7 6 Adelaide April 26-28 7 Singapore May 3-5 8 Houston June 7-9 9 Nashville June 21-23 10 Andalucia July 12-14 11 United Kingdom July 26-28 12 Greenbrier Aug. 16-18 13 Individual Championship TBD 14 Team Championship TBD

The elephant in the room here is a big one. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which funds LIV Golf, is still in negotiations with the PGA Tour over a potential merger to house commercial operations under one umbrella. The framework agreement that is in place stopped the two sides from litigating against one another, but there has been no substantive news on how all of that will look in 2024 or beyond. The two sides set a Dec. 31 deadline to come to an agreement, though that timeframe could reportedly be extended.

Interestingly, the Tour has reportedly been courting other private equity partners, though at least one -- Endeavor -- has been rejected.

LIV and the PGA Tour will almost certainly coexist in 2024 because of the short timeline, but whether they merge back into one tour if the PIF-PGA Tour deal goes through remains to be seen. That would not affect anything for this 2024 LIV schedule, but it could affect the schedules beyond that one as the golf landscape continues to shift.