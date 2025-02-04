The 2025 LIV Golf season starts this weekend under the lights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where 54 golfers will tee it up for a chance to capture the $4 million first-place prize. Riyadh Golf Club is the site of this week's event, which has been moved from Jeddah in previous seasons. The Asian Tour's PIF Saudi International event was played here in December, won by LIV member Joaquin Niemann. This par-72 course which plays at more than 7,400 yards features plenty of sand, water, and undulating fairways and is a test for the players.

Of the 13 individual events played on the LIV circuit last year, eight were won by golfers with odds of +2000 or shorter. For this week, Englishman Tyrrell Hatton is the favorite at +600 odds (risk $100 to win $600), followed by Jon Rahm (+650), Bryson DeChambeau and Niemann (+800), Brooks Koepka (+1600) and Cameron Smith (+1600). Before locking in your 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winners of the first two LIV Golf events in 2024, Joaquin Niemann at Mayakoba and Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, as well as Sergio Garcia at Andalucia last July. He also accurately predicted Bryson DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds. Eric is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show.

Top 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh picks

One surprise: Cohen is fading Jon Rahm, who's one of the top players on the board at +650 odds. Though he finished inside the top-10 in all 12 LIV events he completed last season, Rahm missed the cut at his only tournament in 2025, the Dubai Desert Invitational in January. In that DP World Tour event, Rahm lost more than 4.5 strokes putting, which is concerning heading into this week's LIV season opener.

While Rahm is a good bet to finish in the top 10 once again, the two-time major champion has only played in one tournament since the LIV season ended last fall. Considering his success last season, it is a minor surprise that Tyrrell Hatton is the oddsmakers' top choice to win this week over Rahm. However, Cohen believes that his low outright odds combined with only one competitive tournament played since last fall is a reason to fade him in Saudi Arabia. See who to back at SportsLine.

Cohen has also locked in a slew of other bets for LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 and also identified two longshots who you should play at Riyadh Golf Club, including a massive 100-1 longshot. You can only see his LIV Golf Riyadh best bets at SportsLine.

LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 odds, field

Tyrrell Hatton +600

Jon Rahm +650

Bryson DeChambeau +750

Joaquin Niemann +800

Brooks Koepka +1600

Cameron Smith +1600

Abraham Ancer +2200

Sergio Garcia +2500

Patrick Reed +2500

David Puig +2500

Paul Casey +2800

Louis Oosthuizen +2800

Talor Gooch +3000

Dean Burmester +3500

Sebastian Munoz +4000

Richard Bland +4000

Marc Leishman +4000

Carlos Ortiz +4000

Cameron Tringale +4000

Anirban Lahiri +5000

Tom McKibbin +5000

Peter Uihlein +5000

Lucas Herbert +5000

Jason Kokrak +5000

Dustin Johnson +5000

Ben Campbell +6500

Matthew Wolff +6500

Thomas Pieters +9000

Branden Grace +10000

Adrian Meronk +10000

Yubin Jang +10000

Kevin Na +10000

Charles Howell III +10000

Caleb Surratt +10000

Ollie Schniederjans +10000

Brendan Steele +12000

Sam Horsfield +12000

Matt Jones +12000

Henrik Stenson +12000

Harold Varner +12000

Charl Schwartzel +12000

Mito Pereira +15000

Max Lee +15000

Luis Masaveu +20000

Ian Poulter +20000

Graeme McDowell +20000

Frederik Kjettrup +20000

Andy Ogletree +25000

Martin Kaymer +25000

Jinichiro Kozuma +25000

Lee Westwood +30000

Danny Lee +30000

Bubba Watson +30000

Anthony Kim +50000