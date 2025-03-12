Sergio Garcia (+2000) captured his second LIV Golf title with a three shot victory over Dean Burmester at LIV Hong Kong last weekend. But the biggest story for LIV Golf was the podium finish by 54-year old Phil Mickelson, who at -14, finished in third place and four shots behind Garcia. Now the circuit moves to Singapore this week for its event played for the third consecutive year at Sentosa Golf Club. The Serapong Course plays as a par-71 at 7,406 yards and was previously triumphed by Americans Talor Gooch (2023) and Brooks Koepka (2024). Play begins Thursday evening at 9:15 p.m. ET.
Jon Rahm, who has never finished outside the top-10 in a LIV Golf event that he has completed, is the favorite at +600 odds, followed by Joaquin Niemann (+850), Tyrrell Hatton (+850), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), and Garcia (+1200). Before locking in your 2025 LIV Golf Singapore picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Eric Cohen.
Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winners of the first two LIV Golf events in 2024, Joaquin Niemann at Mayakoba and Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, as well as Sergio Garcia at Andalucia last July. He also accurately predicted Bryson DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds. Eric is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge Best Bets" golf show on Tuesday nights.
Top 2025 LIV Golf Singapore picks
One surprise: Cohen is fading Bryson DeChambeau, who's one of the top players on the board at +1000 odds. The reigning U.S. Open winner has gotten progressively worse with his LIV finishes this season after a T-6 in Riyadh, T-18 in Adelaide, and T-20 in Hong Kong last week. Over the last two events, the American has lost nearly five strokes on approach to the field, which is a bad sign heading into this week's event.
Course history is also not on DeChambeau's side as he hasn't been too successful at Sentosa Golf Club. In 2023, he finished T-19 followed by a T-27 last year. While DeChambeau will be a threat to win many weeks, Cohen doesn't feel this is one considering his recent form and lack of prior success in Singapore. See who to back at SportsLine.
LIV Golf Singapore 2025 odds, field
Jon Rahm +600
Joaquin Niemann +850
Tyrrell Hatton +850
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Sergio Garcia +1200
Brooks Koepka +1800
Marc Leishman +2000
Cameron Smith +2000
Abraham Ancer +2200
Dean Burmester +2200
David Puig +2200
Tom McKibbin +2500
Paul Casey +2500
Sebastian Munoz +2800
Patrick Reed +2800
Lucas Herbert +2800
Louis Oosthuizen +4000
Carlos Ortiz +4000
Cameron Tringale +4000
Anirban Lahiri +5000
Adrian Meronk +5000
Talor Gooch +5000
Richard Bland +5000
Peter Uihlein +5000
Thomas Pieters +7000
Kevin Na +7000
Harold Varner III +7000
Dustin Johnson +8000
Ben Campbell +8000
Charl Schwartzel +10000
Caleb Surratt +10000
Sam Horsfield +12000
Phil Mickelson +12000
Matthew Wolff +12000
Jason Kokrak +12000
Graeme McDowell +12000
Charles Howell III +12000
Brendan Steele +12000
Branden Grace +12000
Yubin Jang +15000
Max Lee +15000
Henrik Stenson +15000
Bubba Watson +15000
John Catlin +20000
Mito Pereira +20000
Matt Jones +20000
Martin Kaymer +20000
Ian Poulter +20000
Luis Masaveu +25000
Andy Ogletree +30000
Lee Westwood +30000
Frederik Kjettrup +30000
Danny Lee +30000
Anthony Kim +100000
