Sergio Garcia (+2000) captured his second LIV Golf title with a three shot victory over Dean Burmester at LIV Hong Kong last weekend. But the biggest story for LIV Golf was the podium finish by 54-year old Phil Mickelson, who at -14, finished in third place and four shots behind Garcia. Now the circuit moves to Singapore this week for its event played for the third consecutive year at Sentosa Golf Club. The Serapong Course plays as a par-71 at 7,406 yards and was previously triumphed by Americans Talor Gooch (2023) and Brooks Koepka (2024). Play begins Thursday evening at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Jon Rahm, who has never finished outside the top-10 in a LIV Golf event that he has completed, is the favorite at +600 odds, followed by Joaquin Niemann (+850), Tyrrell Hatton (+850), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), and Garcia (+1200). Before locking in your 2025 LIV Golf Singapore picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winners of the first two LIV Golf events in 2024, Joaquin Niemann at Mayakoba and Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, as well as Sergio Garcia at Andalucia last July. He also accurately predicted Bryson DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds. Eric is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge Best Bets" golf show on Tuesday nights.

Top 2025 LIV Golf Singapore picks

One surprise: Cohen is fading Bryson DeChambeau, who's one of the top players on the board at +1000 odds. The reigning U.S. Open winner has gotten progressively worse with his LIV finishes this season after a T-6 in Riyadh, T-18 in Adelaide, and T-20 in Hong Kong last week. Over the last two events, the American has lost nearly five strokes on approach to the field, which is a bad sign heading into this week's event.



Course history is also not on DeChambeau's side as he hasn't been too successful at Sentosa Golf Club. In 2023, he finished T-19 followed by a T-27 last year. While DeChambeau will be a threat to win many weeks, Cohen doesn't feel this is one considering his recent form and lack of prior success in Singapore. See who to back at SportsLine.

Cohen has also locked in a slew of other bets for LIV Golf Singapore 2025 and also identified two golfers who you should play in top 10 markets. You can only see his LIV Golf Singapore best bets at SportsLine.

LIV Golf Singapore 2025 odds, field

Jon Rahm +600

Joaquin Niemann +850

Tyrrell Hatton +850

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Sergio Garcia +1200

Brooks Koepka +1800

Marc Leishman +2000

Cameron Smith +2000

Abraham Ancer +2200

Dean Burmester +2200

David Puig +2200

Tom McKibbin +2500

Paul Casey +2500

Sebastian Munoz +2800

Patrick Reed +2800

Lucas Herbert +2800

Louis Oosthuizen +4000

Carlos Ortiz +4000

Cameron Tringale +4000

Anirban Lahiri +5000

Adrian Meronk +5000

Talor Gooch +5000

Richard Bland +5000

Peter Uihlein +5000

Thomas Pieters +7000

Kevin Na +7000

Harold Varner III +7000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Ben Campbell +8000

Charl Schwartzel +10000

Caleb Surratt +10000

Sam Horsfield +12000

Phil Mickelson +12000

Matthew Wolff +12000

Jason Kokrak +12000

Graeme McDowell +12000

Charles Howell III +12000

Brendan Steele +12000

Branden Grace +12000

Yubin Jang +15000

Max Lee +15000

Henrik Stenson +15000

Bubba Watson +15000

John Catlin +20000

Mito Pereira +20000

Matt Jones +20000

Martin Kaymer +20000

Ian Poulter +20000

Luis Masaveu +25000

Andy Ogletree +30000

Lee Westwood +30000

Frederik Kjettrup +30000

Danny Lee +30000

Anthony Kim +100000

