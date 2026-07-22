LIV Golf Team Championships 'highly unlikely' to happen, says Martin Kaymer

LIV Golf's 2026 season continues this week with its stop in the United Kingdom, the final international tournament before the final three events are scheduled for August in the United States. "Scheduled" is the key word as LIV Golf faces an uncertain future after losing its financing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

There are no guarantees that all three events will take place as planned.

On Wednesday, Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer informed Ben Parsons of "Today's Golfer" that, based on limited information team captains received in a meeting, it was "highly likely" the season finale in Michigan would get canceled, giving it a "5% chance' of happening.

"I know that Indianapolis most likely is happening," Kaymer added. "There was a conversation yesterday. Michigan, highly unlikely. So basically, what we already knew. That's why I think it became a captains' meeting and not a players' meeting, because they couldn't give us much more than we had before."

Kaymer and the players seem just as in the dark as everyone else about LIV Golf's funding and future plans. Kaymer pointed to speculation that the league could turn the Indianapolis event into the team championship, but he was concerned about losing a second individual event after already having the New Orleans event canceled earlier this season.

"Of course we are disappointed," Kaymer said. "I heard yesterday, actually, on the Golf Channel, that there were talks that Indianapolis could become a team event instead of Michigan. That we don't know. I think that would be a shame that we get reduced even more individual tournaments. On the other hand, how do you want to have a team winning the whole season if you don't have a team event? We need to be honest. The whole season was a bit of a … there was so much happening. Yeah. Canceled New Orleans. Canceled most likely the last event. So, I think it's important to just finish the season, and hopefully, we'll have a plan for 2027."

That last part about 2027 is the biggest question of all. After losing its Asian Tour partnership, LIV Golf's 2027 plans are extremely unclear. Jon Rahm was asked Tuesday whether he believed he would be playing on the tour in 2027, and he literally shrugged, explaining he can't share anything that he doesn't know.

For now, it seems like there will be three more events, not four, on the 2026 LIV Golf calendar, including this week in the UK. The 2027 schedule and structure is anyone's guess, as CEO Scott O'Neill tries desperately to salvage the league's finances after losing its chief backing.