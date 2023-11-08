LIV Golf announced the details of its transfer window on Wednesday filled with contract extensions, a free agency period, trades and the potential of adding non-LIV Golf members to the league if they meet the minimum competitive criteria. The unveiling of the offseason format comes after LIV Golf wrapped up its second season last month at Trump National Doral.

Individual champion Talor Gooch was among the notables to go from one team to another after the inaugural LIV Golf season. Gooch moved from the 4 Aces to the RangeGoats where he enjoyed plenty of success racking up three victories and cashing north of $30 million by season's end. Gooch's career year is emblematic of how important an offseason could be for the 12 teams in LIV Golf.

The offseason will be divided into three phases:

Phase One

In Phase One, those players who finished inside the top 24 of the individual standings (coined the Lock Zone) whose contracts expired will be offered at least a one-year extension to remain with their current squad. Players in this section are not required to accept the offer and will become a free agent eligible to sign with any team with an open roster spot. Those players who fall in this pool include: Peter Uihlein (4 Aces), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers), Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs), Richard Bland (Cleeks) and Scott Vincent (Iron Heads).

Phase Two

This phase represents the start of free agency. Those inside the top 24 who opt out of contract extensions will be joined by those who finished 25th to 44th (called the Open Zone) in the individual standings. These players may either re-sign with their team or negotiate a contract for a new team with an open roster spot. Players who fall in this category are: Pat Perez (4 Aces), David Puig (Torque), Matt Jones (Ripper), Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks) and Graeme McDowell (Cleeks).

Teams are not required to re-sign their players from the Open Zone and can instead search to fill their roster through a different avenue:

Sign a Lock Zone player who opted out of contract

Sign another Open Zone player without a contract

Sign or trade for a player on a different team (teams may not recruit a player under contract unless agreed upon by both teams)

Sign an external player who was not a member of a LIV Golf team in 2023

The last bullet point is by far the most interesting. LIV Golf has claimed it has players who want to make the jump to the circuit, and this would allow them to put their money with their mouths have been.

"The reality is, I've been fielding calls, as we all have, from players that are agents to PGA Tour players, to DP World Tour players that want to come over," Mickelson said at the Team Championship. "It's probably going to be filled by the time the qualifying tournament is here. If I'm just being truthful, that's a very real possibility."

Phase Three

Free agency will conclude with four league roster spots still open. These will be filled through LIV Golf Promotions, which is set to take place from Dec 8-10 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. Four rounds will be played over three days with cuts and score resets after each day. PGA Tour players will not face punishment if they choose to play in this event as it is not labeled as an unauthorized tournament. The waters will be muddied if a Tour player is among the top-three finishers, but that is a bridge to cross if/when it happens.

Trades and drafting

LIV Golf will host a draft following the LIV Golf Promotions event where the top-three finishers and the winner of the International Series Rankings will be selected by the remaining teams with an open roster spot. Teams are allowed to trade players on their roster at any stage of the offseason. During the season, a mid-season trading window will come about where teams will be allowed to open up trade negotiations and extend any player in the final year of his contract.