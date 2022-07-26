Trump National Golf Club Bedminster was originally scheduled to host the 2022 PGA Championship but after political strife led to that tournament being moved to Southern Hills Country Club, the challenging Tom Fazio design will get its moment in the sun as it hosts the LIV Golf Series. The roster for the LIV Golf Series continues to improve with veterans like Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and Henrik Stenson the latest to join the Saudi-backed golf league. All three are set to make their debut at LIV Golf Trump Bedminster 2022. The 7,600-yard, par 71 layout could be the most challenging to date on the LIV Golf Series.

Casey is the highest of the aforementioned debutants at 20-1 in the 2022 LIV Golf Trump Bedminster odds. Howell is listed at 25-1, while Stenson is a 65-1 long shot. Dustin Johnson has recorded top-10 finishes in his first two starts on the LIV Golf Series and the former world No. 1 is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster odds. Before locking in your 2022 LIV Golf Trump Bedminster picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up nearly 75 units in 2022 having hit Cameron Smith (+2200) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (+25000) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (+7000) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (+6600) live at the PGA Championship.

One surprise: McDonald is fading Brooks Koepka, who's listed among the favorites at 16-1. The 32-year-old was an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour before deciding to leave for the LIV Golf Series in June. However, injuries have made him a shell of the player who spent 47 weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Koepka has missed the cut in five of his last 12 worldwide starts and was 20th out of 48 players in his lone LIV Golf start in Portland.

"The four-time major winner missed the cut at The Open despite striking his irons quite well. From Scotland, Koepka traveled through Europe for his honeymoon and has yet to pick up a golf club since playing at St. Andrews," McDonald told SportsLine. "Motivation is often a question mark with Koepka. Combine this with his recent lack of quality and he makes for an easy fade at Trump National Bedminster."

2022 LIV Golf Bedminster odds, field

Dustin Johnson +500

Talor Gooch +1000

Abraham Ancer +1200

Louis Oosthuizen +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +1400

Brooks Koepka +1800

Patrick Reed +1800

Kevin Na +1800

Sergio Garcia +2000

Branden Grace +2000

Paul Casey +2000

Jason Kokrak +2200

Charles Howell III +2500

Carlos Ortiz +3000

Bernd Wiesberger +3500

Pat Perez +3500

Matthew Wolff +3500

Sam Horsfield +4000

Ian Poulter +4000

Matt Jones +4500

Charl Schwartzel +4500

Lee Westwood +4500

Hennie du Plessis +4500

Justin Harding +5000

Henrik Stenson +6500

Peter Uihlein +6500

Laurie Canter +6500

Graeme McDowell +7000

Scott Vincent +8000

Richard Bland +8000

Jinchiro Kozuma +8000

Martin Kaymer +8000

Yuki Inamori +10000

Shaun Norris +10000

Hudson Swafford +10000

Sadom Kaewkanjana +10000

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +10000

Phil Mickelson +13000

Hideto Tanihara +13000

Wade Ormsby +15000

Ryosuke Kinoshita +15000

Phachara Khongwatmai +15000

James Piot +15000

Travis Smyth +20000

Jediah Morgan +20000

Turk Pettit +30000

Chase Koepka +30000

David Puig +70000