The third event of LIV Golf's inaugural season is set for this weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, before the tour takes a break until September. The shotgun start is at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday. As LIV continues to add golfers from around the world to its roster, English golfer Paul Casey is among the players set to his debut on the tour this weekend. He enters the field at 20-1 in the latest 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster odds, and will look to recreate the high level of play he showed earlier this year at The Players Championship, where he finished third.

Besides that top-three showing in March, Casey hadn't played competitively again until The Open Championship earlier in July. Although he finished tied for 53rd, there is something to be said for him not missing the cut after three months of laying low. His next challenge will be finding a way to push other 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster contenders like Talor Gooch (10-1), Bryson DeChambeau (14-1) and tourney favorite Dustin Johnson (5-1). Before locking in your 2022 LIV Golf Trump Bedminster picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up nearly 75 units in 2022 having hit Cameron Smith (+2200) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (+25000) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (+7000) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (+6600) live at the PGA Championship.

2022 LIV Golf Bedminster picks

One surprise: McDonald is fading Brooks Koepka, who's listed at 18-1 this week in New Jersey. His trademark distance off the tee hasn't been enough to mask his struggles in other areas during the 2021-22 golf season, and he has finished outside of the top 10 or missed the cut in all but one of his last 10 tournaments.

Outside of pure power, just about every measurable in Koepka's game has been underwhelming. This season on the PGA Tour, he ranked 172nd in greens hit in regulation, 139th in scoring average and 175th in three-putt avoidance. Among the other factors that limit Koepka's potential, his inability to pull every element of his game together for an entire weekend makes him a dicey pick.

"Motivation is often a question mark with Koepka," McDonald told SportsLine. "Combine this with his recent lack of quality, and he makes for an easy fade at Trump National Bedminster."

2022 LIV Golf Bedminster odds, field

Dustin Johnson +500

Talor Gooch +1000

Abraham Ancer +1200

Louis Oosthuizen +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +1400

Brooks Koepka +1800

Patrick Reed +1800

Kevin Na +1800

Sergio Garcia +2000

Branden Grace +2000

Paul Casey +2000

Jason Kokrak +2200

Charles Howell III +2500

Carlos Ortiz +3000

Bernd Wiesberger +3500

Pat Perez +3500

Matthew Wolff +3500

Sam Horsfield +4000

Ian Poulter +4000

Matt Jones +4500

Charl Schwartzel +4500

Lee Westwood +4500

Hennie du Plessis +4500

Justin Harding +5000

Henrik Stenson +6500

Peter Uihlein +6500

Laurie Canter +6500

Graeme McDowell +7000

Scott Vincent +8000

Richard Bland +8000

Jinchiro Kozuma +8000

Martin Kaymer +8000

Yuki Inamori +10000

Shaun Norris +10000

Hudson Swafford +10000

Sadom Kaewkanjana +10000

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +10000

Phil Mickelson +13000

Hideto Tanihara +13000

Wade Ormsby +15000

Ryosuke Kinoshita +15000

Phachara Khongwatmai +15000

James Piot +15000

Travis Smyth +20000

Jediah Morgan +20000

Turk Pettit +30000

Chase Koepka +30000

David Puig +70000