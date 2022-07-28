The third event of LIV Golf's inaugural season is set for this weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, before the tour takes a break until September. The shotgun start is at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday. As LIV continues to add golfers from around the world to its roster, English golfer Paul Casey is among the players set to his debut on the tour this weekend. He enters the field at 20-1 in the latest 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster odds, and will look to recreate the high level of play he showed earlier this year at The Players Championship, where he finished third.
Besides that top-three showing in March, Casey hadn't played competitively again until The Open Championship earlier in July. Although he finished tied for 53rd, there is something to be said for him not missing the cut after three months of laying low. His next challenge will be finding a way to push other 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster contenders like Talor Gooch (10-1), Bryson DeChambeau (14-1) and tourney favorite Dustin Johnson (5-1). Before locking in your 2022 LIV Golf Trump Bedminster picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.
After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.
He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up nearly 75 units in 2022 having hit Cameron Smith (+2200) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (+25000) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (+7000) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (+6600) live at the PGA Championship.
Now, McDonald has set his sights on the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster field and just revealed his top prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see McDonald's 2022 LIV Golf Trump Bedminster best bets, sleepers and favorites to avoid.
2022 LIV Golf Bedminster picks
One surprise: McDonald is fading Brooks Koepka, who's listed at 18-1 this week in New Jersey. His trademark distance off the tee hasn't been enough to mask his struggles in other areas during the 2021-22 golf season, and he has finished outside of the top 10 or missed the cut in all but one of his last 10 tournaments.
Outside of pure power, just about every measurable in Koepka's game has been underwhelming. This season on the PGA Tour, he ranked 172nd in greens hit in regulation, 139th in scoring average and 175th in three-putt avoidance. Among the other factors that limit Koepka's potential, his inability to pull every element of his game together for an entire weekend makes him a dicey pick.
"Motivation is often a question mark with Koepka," McDonald told SportsLine. "Combine this with his recent lack of quality, and he makes for an easy fade at Trump National Bedminster."
Find more 2022 LIV Golf Trump Bedminster picks, sleepers
McDonald has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for LIV Golf Trump Bedminster 2022, including a massive long shot listed higher than 25-1 who can win it all. Anyone who backs this 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster sleeper could hit it big. You can only see his LIV Golf Trump Bedminster best bets at SportsLine.
So what 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster prop picks should you target? And which massive long shot has a chance to finish on top of the leaderboard? Visit SportsLine to see McDonald's 2022 LIV Golf Trump Bedminster best bets, all from the expert who's up nearly 75 units in 2022, and find out.
2022 LIV Golf Bedminster odds, field
Dustin Johnson +500
Talor Gooch +1000
Abraham Ancer +1200
Louis Oosthuizen +1200
Bryson DeChambeau +1400
Brooks Koepka +1800
Patrick Reed +1800
Kevin Na +1800
Sergio Garcia +2000
Branden Grace +2000
Paul Casey +2000
Jason Kokrak +2200
Charles Howell III +2500
Carlos Ortiz +3000
Bernd Wiesberger +3500
Pat Perez +3500
Matthew Wolff +3500
Sam Horsfield +4000
Ian Poulter +4000
Matt Jones +4500
Charl Schwartzel +4500
Lee Westwood +4500
Hennie du Plessis +4500
Justin Harding +5000
Henrik Stenson +6500
Peter Uihlein +6500
Laurie Canter +6500
Graeme McDowell +7000
Scott Vincent +8000
Richard Bland +8000
Jinchiro Kozuma +8000
Martin Kaymer +8000
Yuki Inamori +10000
Shaun Norris +10000
Hudson Swafford +10000
Sadom Kaewkanjana +10000
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +10000
Phil Mickelson +13000
Hideto Tanihara +13000
Wade Ormsby +15000
Ryosuke Kinoshita +15000
Phachara Khongwatmai +15000
James Piot +15000
Travis Smyth +20000
Jediah Morgan +20000
Turk Pettit +30000
Chase Koepka +30000
David Puig +70000