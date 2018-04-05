LOOK: Adorable child caddies stole the show once again at 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest
The best part of the Par 3 Contest is seeing golfers' families in little white jumpsuits
You just can't beat the nonchalant air of the Par 3 Contest at the Masters. It's the perfect primer for the biggest weekend of a lot of these players' lives. The real magic of the contest is dressing up the families of the golfers as caddies in the traditional Augusta white jumpsuits and letting them take the course with their parents.
You want an example of what I'm talking about?
Look at this little guy.
Some people get worn by the jumpsuit. Not this little dude. He's walking past this sea of people like, "No photos, please. I have business to take care of."
Then there's this photo, which I literally don't have a comment for
I mean, come on. That's Ted Potter Jr.'s son Corbin, playing on the green and generally being adorable.
There's nothing going on here besides Justin Rose's daughter Charlotte putting a cover onto a putter, but the camera was pretty perfectly timed to make her look super guilty of something here.
But you won't see any of those shenanigans from Ross Fisher's posse, who are all business.
Caddies, however, aren't perfect. Some of them can be distracted. It could be a gust of wind, or a particularly shiny thing in the gallery. Or, you know, a flag on the green.
Those are Charley Hoffman's kids, and while some would say they're shirking their duties as caddies, I would say they're simply fighting over who will do the job best. That's the mentality of a winner, and Hoffman should be honored to have them carry his bag.
But, as always, teamwork makes the dream work.
Bubba Watson was flanked by a few helpers, including one kid that simply did not care about his surroundings.
But Watson meeting his son on the green is a truly special moment, and what makes this contest so heartwarming.
Here's a look at some of the other great shots of Wednesday's caddies.
The Par 3 Contest is pretty amazing. Exactly how many other recaps involve a bunch of kids in tiny jumpsuits? That's what I thought. Advantage: Masters.
Round 1 of The Masters will start on Thursday, with the first grouping getting an 8:30 a.m. ET tee time. So enjoy the levity while you can. Things are about to get really serious.
